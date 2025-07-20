Scheffler builds healthy lead headed into final day of 153rd Open Championship

“Winning major championships is not an easy task, and I've put myself in a good position,” was the confident summary of world number one Scottie Scheffler after another dominant performance in the third round of the 153rd Open Championship at Portrush in Northern Ireland.

"I like being out here competing. This is why we work so hard, to have opportunities like this, and I'm excited for the challenge of tomorrow,” the US golfer added.

There is good reason for such easy confidence on the Texan’s part. The last nine times Scheffler has led after 54 holes, he has gone on to win, and he will be pushing to make it 10 over the final 18 holes.

Scheffler has been consistent at the majors this year and is the only player in the field with top-10s in the first three. He was fourth at the Masters Tournament, won the PGA Championship, and took a share of seventh place at the US Open.

At the end of Moving Day, as the third round is also widely called, the 29-year-old had extended his lead to four strokes on 14 under 199, adding a bogey-free 67 in ideal conditions at Royal Portrush to go with earlier cards of 68 and 64. Saturday’s round included an eagle and three birdies.

Asked how he had become such a solid finisher with his sterling final round record, Scheffler added, "Your guess is as good as mine. Going into tomorrow, I'm going to step up there on the first tee and I'm going to be trying to get the ball in the fairway, and when I get to the second shot, I'm going to be trying to get that ball on the green. There's not much else going on.”

Scheffler led China’s Li Haotong (67-67-69, 10 under 203), who has just three bogeys in three days of competition at Portrush, while home favourite Rory McIlroy was in tied fourth place, six shots behind the leader with England’s Matt Fitzpatrick in sole third place on 9 under 204 (67-66-71).