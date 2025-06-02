Scottie Scheffler emulates Tiger Woods with comfortable Memorial victory

World number one Scottie Scheffler sealed his second straight Memorial Tournament presented by Workday title at Muirfield Village on Sunday by a comfortable four-stroke margin over fellow-American Ben Griffin on June 2 to become only the second repeat winner of the tournament after Tiger Woods.

With the US Open just a few weeks away, it was the ideal warm-up for the lanky Texan and he made it a third win from his last four starts after closing with a 2 under par 70 and a tournament total of 10 under 278. The Memorial was Scheffler’s 16th GA Tour title and his fifth at the apex, a $20 million Signature event.

Tiger won the Memorial five times in all, including thrice in a row from 1999 to 2001, and there has been no repeat winner at Muirfield Village until Scheffler’s victory on Sunday.

“Every tournament’s different, and I try to do my best to come out here and compete,” Scheffler said after his victory, seated alongside tournament host and golf legend Jack Nicklaus in Dublin, Ohio..

“That’s what I love to do. I love being able to play the PGA Tour, and I love being able to compete against the best players in the world and play on great golf courses like this one and be able to play in these legacy tournaments, like Mr. (Arnold) Palmer’s tournament, Mr. Nicklaus’s tournament. I always just dreamed of playing in these tournaments. I never think about dominating. I don’t – it’s a waste of time for me to think about that kind of stuff. I’m just trying to be the best that I can be and work hard and use the gifts that I have for good and that’s pretty much it.”

“It's always a hard week,” added Scheffler. "We battled really hard on the weekend. Overall, it was a great week.”

Griffin gave chase as best as he would with an eagle and a birdie in the last five holes and came within two shots of the leader but Scheffler was relentless and eventually won by a wide margin with his opponent double-bogeying the penultimate hole. Sole second place was still worth $2.2 million, while Scheffler took away a winner’s cheque of $4 million.

Austria’s Sepp Straka (70) was third on 5 under 283 and pointed out, “You know Scottie’s probably going to play a good round of golf. The guy’s relentless. He loves competition, and he doesn’t like giving up shots.

“But it’s one of those courses where it can always happen, so you got to be prepared for it. I felt like I gave myself a lot of chances to make a push.”

Meanwhile, tournament invitee Rickie Fowler recorded his first top 10 of the year at just the right time, his tied seventh-place finish earning a spot at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush. A former Hero World Challenge champion, Fowler had tied with Brandt Snedeker at 1 under 287 but earned the sole Open exemption available on his higher world ranking, 124 to Snedeker’s 430.

“That’s one I’ve wanted on the schedule,” said Fowler, who now lines up for a 36-hole US Open qualifier on Monday.

“This week still could have been a lot better, but a definite positive is going over to Portrush. That's one I've wanted on the schedule. I had a great time when we were there the last (time) and had a decent showing as well,” Fowler added.