Shashi Kiran Shetty creates history, hits a Spectacular Hole-in-One at Willingdon Golf Course

Shashi Kiran Shetty, Founder and Chairman of Allcargo Group and Chairman, Board of Governance at IIM Mumbai, achieved a remarkable milestone on December 6, 2024. During a friendly game at the prestigious Willingdon Golf Course in Mumbai, he hit a Hole-in-One—a rare and celebrated feat in golf that many aspire to, but few accomplish. This achievement adds another highlight to his illustrious journey.

While sharing his excitement, Shashi Kiran Shetty said, “I’m thrilled to have experienced this incredible achievement. Golf has always been more than just a game for me—it’s a journey of focus, strategy, learning by interacting with fellow golfers from diverse industry and making very good friends. This milestone has only deepened my love for the sport and reinforced the joy of pursuing excellence.”

Hitting the ball straight from the tee box to the hole is a dream-come-true, especially if one considers the odds. The chances of making a hole-in-one is 12,000 to 1, and it is said on an average it takes 25 years of playing golf before this feat is achieved.

To mark this feat, the Club presented a certificate to Shetty, and the ball will be preserved as a cherished keepsake.

Shetty’s passion for golf reflects his leadership philosophy, where every challenge is met with strategy, resilience, and an unwavering drive for success.

Despite keeping a busy schedule, Shetty tries to squeeze in time for golfing. In the past, he played golf at Prestige Golfshire in Bangalore and ITC Classic Golf & Country Club near Delhi for the World Corporate Golf Challenge. Beyond India, he played in many courses like Pebble beach, Trump nternational golf & country club, Pine Valley, & many other prestigious golf courses in Europe, Asia & Middle East to name a few.