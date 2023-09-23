Smash GC to run live stream of team happenings at LIV Golf Chicago

LIV Golf has already made a name for itself in terms of innovation since bursting onto the scene last year, and it’s now the teams that are starting to step into the creative environment.

At LIV Golf Chicago, which tees off at Sugar Grove on Friday, Smash GC led by five-time major winner Brooks Koepka will give its fans the opportunity to watch the team on a dedicated stream during the weekend’s action, making them the third team to do so.

According to the LIV Golf website, the Smash-only stream will be available on the LIV Golf Plus app for all three rounds at Rich Harvest Farms. Team leader Koepka will be looking to move up in the individual points standings for the season and will also be making his last start before turning out at next week’s Ryder Cup in Rome.

One hand-held camera will be dedicated to Koepka, while other cameras around the course will capture live action of his teammates Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff and Chase Koepka, the idea being to put on air non-stop coverage of shots by the Smash players.

The team-only innovation follows the Adelaide effort produced for the all-Australian Ripper GC, and at Tulsa for RangeGoats GC, which includes Oklahoma native and three-time LIV Golf winner Talor Gooch.

Unlike the previous team streams, the difference with the Smash production will be evident in the broadcast booth, as comedian/actor Adam Pally will be the point person in front of the camera.

Pally will host a series of guests during the three days of event coverage, including family members of Smash players, Smash GC staff and player coaches, other LIV Golf personalities, as well as various celebrities and entertainers.

Meanwhile, the Koepka brothers will have different priorities on the mind at Rich Harvest Farms over the next three days. Team leader Brooks is bound for Rome and the Ryder Cup, while younger brother Chase is battling to keep his place on the LIV Golf League roster.

It has also brought them closer with the two playing a such different levels of the game worldwide.

“Our schedules never matched up,” Chase said on the LIV Golf website. “Now they’re matched up and it’s awesome being able to spend time together. Our relationship has gotten better.”

Chase enters Chicago as one of four players in danger of being relegated out of the league. Players not leading teams and in the bottom of the standings, ranked 45th or lower at season’s end will be out of the league. Chase currently ranks 48th with just one point. He has Chicago and next month’s tournament in Jeddah to climb to safety.

The option in case he drops out is for Chase Koepka to play his way back in during a promotional tournament later this year. Which is why the brothers have trained together That’s why they’ve trained together in the lead-up to Chicago. While Brooks has been focussed on next week’s Ryder Cup, he’s also been helping Chase solve issues that have blighted his season.

“I told him, I've been through that stretch where you're not playing well,” Brooks said. “He's working hard, I'll give him that. That's why I haven't gotten on him. I'm proud of him. He's gutted

through this thing, and eventually it's going to turn right side up, and that's what I just keep telling him. I've been in those shoes two years ago. It will come around.”

Added Chase, “It’s all in my hands. If I play well, I can get myself out of it. It’s not like this is the first time anyone’s been in this situation and played their way out of it. It can be done. Luckily, I’ve got two weeks. If it doesn’t happen this week, it can happen in Jeddah.”

Team-mate Jason Kokrak was impressed during an early practice round at Rich Harvest Farms.

“He knows the urgency of what’s in front of him,” Kokrak said on livgolf.com. “We can feel it too. We’ve been with the kid for two years. Right now, all we can do is let him go and get it. We can only help him so much. Hold him up, give him some confidence, support him. It’s crunch time. It’s up to him to make that jump. I hope he can just get out of his own way and play some golf.”