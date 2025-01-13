Tiger Woods set to make his TGL debut for Jupiter Links GC at So Fi Centre

Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods will make his TGL presented by SoFi debut for Jupiter Links Golf Club in match two of the arena-style golf tournament he co-promotes with Rory McIlroy against Los Angeles Golf Club at the SoFi Centre in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday.

Besides his major titles, Woods owns 82 PGA Tour titles and Jupiter Links GC muster 92 tour wins in all against the 19 shared between members of LAGC, who will be represented by Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa and Indian-American star Sahith Theegala at the SoFi Centre in Palm Beach State College, Palm Beach Gardens.

Woods will be joined in the JLGC ranks by Max Homa and Kevin Kisner for the 15-hole match that will be played over two sessions. The first nine holes will follow a triples style with each team of three playing in alternate-shot format and the final six holes will be head-to-head singles matches with members from each team plays a total of two full holes during this session.

Both teams will be playing their first TGL match of the season.

According to the pre-tournament notes, Los Angeles GC are one of two TGL teams with an average Official World Golf Ranking inside the top 20 with an average of 19, second to McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf who have an OWGR ranking average of 10.

Woods and Kisner are two of the most successful players in the history of the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play, Woods with a 36-12-0 record including three victories in 2003, 2004 and 2008 while Kisner is 23-9-1 with a title win in 2019 and runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2022. Incidentally, Tiger holds the tournament record for most matches won with 36 victories. Together they rank first and second in win percentage for players with over 10 matches with Woods at 75% and Kisner at 73%.

On the basis of 2024 PGA Tour stats, Los Angeles GC lead all TGL teams in fairway accuracy with 65.7% and a scrambling percentage of 63.6%, while Jupiter Links Golf Club lead the teams in the par-3 birdie or better rate (14.7%).

At the 2021 Open, Morikawa won his second major in just his eighth career major start, the fewest needed to win twice by any player since Bobby Jones at the 1926 US Open. Morikawa led the field in greens in regulation percentage, total driving, and average proximity to the hole in his 2025 PGA Tour season debut at The Sentry. Woods and Morikawa have the highest career strokes gained approach per round averages in Tour history since the statistic was first put into use more than 20 years ago.

Lineups

Los Angeles Golf Club: Player 1 - Justin Rose Player 2 - Collin Morikawa Player 3 - Sahith Theegala Jupiter Links Golf Club: Player 1 - Tiger Woods Player 2 - Kevin Kisner Player 3 - Max Homa

The event will be live from 7 pm on ESPN, ESPN+, and their international partners.