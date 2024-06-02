With Paris the focus, Aditi Ashok seeks consistency, results in the leadup

She came tantalisingly close to an Olympic medal in Tokyo. She came tantalisingly close to a gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. The question that Aditi Ashok most often faces ahead of the Olympic Games in Paris this August is, how well-prepared is she to go a step further this time.

Speaking to Sports Authority of India media, the 26-year-old, India’s only golfer in the elite LPGA circuit said, “I feel I’ve gotten better with all aspects of my game. Year 2023 especially was a great one performance-wise and that’s because I managed to pick up some distance in the off season last year. I would say winning a medal is pretty high up there in terms of career achievements,”

At Tokyo she battled down the stretch with the three eventual podium finishers, Nelly Korda of the US (gold), Mone Inami of Japan (silver) and Lydia Ko of New Zealand (bronze). The latter two tied behind Korda (267) on 72-hole totals of 268 and needed a playoff to decide placings with Ashok a stroke behind in fourth place.

At the Asiad in Hangzhou she let slip a seven-stroke advantage on the final day to finish second behind Thailand’s surprise winner Arpichaya Yubol, and the fallout of that clearly stings to this day.

“With the Asian Games I played one of my worst rounds of the year on the final day,” Ashok said. “Which was after the best round of my life on the third day. So sometimes you fail and there's no reason as to why.

“In 2023, I finished in the top 10 eight different times apart from winning twice. I think I could've won any of those eight tournaments too but people seem to remember only the Asian Games performance and not the others whether good or bad,” she added.

So far this year, it has been a mixed bag with a best of shared 21st place at the Women’s World Championship in February, while in 2023 she finished in the top 10 five times, but Ashok is clear on her plans. “My results have been average. I have played good in streaks but not for all four days. I do feel I'm playing well so I'm looking forward to the summer events leading up to the Olympics,

“I'm looking at each event with the same importance and trying to do my best for all four days each week. That should get me in a good frame of mind and routine before the games and hopefully that will be enough at Paris."

The golf competition in the Summer Games will be held at Le Golf National, and Ashok plans to play as many as eight events before the Paris competition that will run from August 7 to 10.

At the ongoing US Women’s Open at the Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania, Ashok is tied for 29th place with cards of 73, 71 and 73 with a round to go and despite her current LPGA Order of Merit standing, the Target Olympics Podium Scheme-supported player holds 25th place on the Olympic Golf Ranking in a field of 60 for Paris.

Consistency is the key, the world 57th ranked player says. “I think if you have a solid foundation with your overall game, those days will get more consistent. For me personally, game wise, I know hitting the ball further will help with proximity to the hole which will make me more consistent everyday so that is what I am usually focusing on.”

