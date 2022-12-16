Corporate captains, cricket stars, celebs line up for BT Golf Delhi

An array of top names from the world of commerce and governance, sports stars and celebrities will tee it up at the opening Business Today Golf event of the 2022-23 season at the Classic Golf and Country Club on Sunday, reviving India’s most prestigious multi-city corporate tournament.

Commencing in 1996 as a standalone single-city Pro-Am, BT Golf evolved into one of India’s most-desired golf events for the next 22 years, and its revival after a three-year break has sparked a flurry of interest all over again. For the inaugural 2022-23 season tournament, an expanded field of 108 – far more than the average corporate event attracts – will be seen in action at the par-72 Jack Nicklaus-designed course in the lap of the Aravalis near Gurgaon.

For the first time, BT Golf has also come up with a ladies' tournament, which has attracted its own share of interest divided between luminaries from the corporate world, the social sector and the arts. Amongst them are Anju Razdan of the Zabarwan Foundation, Bharti Verma of Bharti Art Studio, doctor/lawyer Dr Usha Kothari and others, They will be joined by a fair sprinkling of sporting stars ranging from cricketers to tennis figures to golfers who have represented India with distinction.

A quick look at the massive list of entries shows the breadth of the event’s appeal, especially given the clement weather of the past couple of weeks. Be it travel, technology or finance, the media, hospitality and real estate; they will all be well-represented come Sunday at the Classic Golf and Country Club, a championship course that has hosted numerous international tournaments in the past, including its very own event on the top-tier Asian Tour for professional golfers.

Teeing it up on Sunday will be Wavemaker CEO, South Asia, Ajay Gupte, Deloittes partner Anmol Puri, Pernod Ricard India CMO Kartik Mohindra, Controls and Switchgear Group Chairman and

Managing Director Ravinder Nath Khanna, Silverglades Chairman Pradeep Jain, MG Motors India Managing Director Rajeev Chaba, India CEO of William Grants, Sachin Mehta, Apollo Tyres President and Chief Business Officer Sunam Sarkar, Sara Group Chairman D.P. Singh, and Amway India CEO Anshu Budhiraja.

Other corporate achievers include Global Information System CEO Tarun Arora, Apollo 24*7 Chief Executive Officer Antony Jacob, Kapil Kapoor of Google Cloud APAC, Vineet Sharma of IndusInd Bank, Whitestone Corporation Advisory Founder and CEO Sasi Madahil, Rajesh Sud of Bharti Enterprises, yatra.com co-founder and CEO Dhruv Shringi, Traverse Technologies chairman of the board Arun Kishore Khanna and Indian Golf Tourism Association co-founder and president Raghav Sehgal.’

The world of sport will be represented by 1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal, former India left-arm spinner and noted commentator Murali Kartik, and former India Davis Cupper Vishal Uppal.

Format

BT Golf Delhi – as indeed the four other events across India – will have a maximum handicap allowance of 24, and participants need to submit handicap certificates duly certified by their clubs. Scoring will be on the Stableford points with a 3/4 handicap of each player.

Programme

7 am: Registration & Breakfast

7.40 am: Welcome Address by BT & Sponsor

7.45 am: Golfers proceed to Tee after Briefing

8 am: Tee Off

12.30 pm: Submission of scorecards (within 10 minutes of round finishing)

12.45 pm: Cocktails & Lunch

1.45 pm: Prize Distribution ceremony

Prizes

0-14 Handicap: Winner & Runner Up

15-24 Handicap: Winner & Runner Up

Ladies: Winner & Runner Up