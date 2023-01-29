'Passion, mind game': Aditya Birla Sun Life's A Balasubramanian lists similarities between investing and golf

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's MD and CEO A Balasubramanian on Sunday talked about the similarities between investing and the game of golf.

Speaking at the second leg of the Business Today Golf event, he said that there are many similarities between the two. For instance, both investing and the game of golf require one to be 'passionate' about what they are doing. He said the two are "mind games" and also some sort of "meditation".

"Both investment and golf give you a sense of how you have to be passionate about what you are doing and take the decisions accordingly," Balasubramanian added.

Furthermore, the chief executive also talked about his mantra for golfing, which he claims is "meditation".

A stalwart of the mutual fund industry, Balasubramanian brings with him over three decades of rich experience in the mutual fund industry as a portfolio manager both in fixed income and equity, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has been associated with the Aditya Birla Group since 1994. Prior to assuming the role of CEO in 2009, Balasubramanian served as chief investment officer from 2006-2009.

As MD and CEO, Balasubramanian oversees over Rs 2.7 lakh crore in Assets Under Management at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. He was among the top names present at the second leg of the Business Today Golf event of the 2022-23 season at the historic Royal Willingdon Sports Club golf course.

Former SEBI chairman GN Bajpai, Vijay Chauhan, chairman and managing director of Parle Products, Sanjay Mukherjee, managing director, CIDCO, Jayant Dua of Grasim Industries, Neha Grover of Nykaa.com, among others were some of the other names present at the event.

