Business Today, DP World PGTI announce 27th season of BT Golf across eight cities

The upcoming edition will span eight cities, beginning with Kolkata on October 31 at Tollygunge Club. The organisers said the tournament would retain its multi-city format across major corporate hubs, with plans to add more locations in the future.

The partnership brings together Business Today's corporate network and DP World PGTI's professional golf expertise, with the aim of making the sport more accessible and engaging for business leaders and a wider audience.

Kapil Dev said the initiative would encourage India Inc to experience the discipline, patience and sportsmanship associated with golf.

“It is encouraging to see Business Today and DP World PGTI working together to take the sport to a wider audience,” he said.

Dinesh Bhatia, Group CEO of India Today Group, said BT Golf had developed a distinctive platform at the intersection of business and sport. "BT Golf has, over the years, created a distinctive platform at the intersection of sport and business. By strengthening our partnership with the DP World PGTI, we are committed to expanding the horizons of Indian golf, making it more visible and engaging for corporate leaders and sports enthusiasts alike."

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Amandeep Johl, CEO of DP World PGTI, said the collaboration would also create opportunities for professional golfers to interact with business leaders and build relationships beyond the course.

“BT Golf provides a wonderful platform to promote the sport and its values of integrity, discipline and sportsmanship,” Johl said.

He added that the partnership could benefit professional players by giving them opportunities to engage with some of India's leading business executives.

Alok Nair, Chief Operating Officer of Business Today, said the platform had brought together business leaders from different industries for 27 years, combining competition with networking and camaraderie.

“Business Today Golf is where business meets the greens,” Nair said, describing the event as India's first corporate golf platform.

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The organisers said the upcoming season would continue to focus on connecting corporate India with professional golf while creating a more visible platform for the sport.

The partnership reflects a broader effort to build engagement around golf beyond professional tournaments, using corporate participation and multi-city events to introduce the game to new audiences. The organisers have not announced the complete city-wise schedule beyond the opening event in Kolkata.