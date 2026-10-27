L&T Q2 PAT climbs 33% to Rs 5,202 crore YoY; revenue rises 16%

International revenue stood at Rs 45,870 crore during the quarter, accounting for 58 per cent of the group's total revenue.

For the first half of FY27, L&T's consolidated PAT rose 24 per cent YoY to Rs 9,325 crore. Consolidated revenue increased 11 per cent to Rs 1,46,692 crore. International revenue during the six-month period stood at Rs 80,263 crore, contributing 55 per cent of total revenue.

L&T secured orders worth Rs 1,47,665 crore during the September quarter, registering a 28 per cent YoY increase. On a half-yearly basis, the group received orders worth Rs 2,55,678 crore.

The consolidated order book stood at Rs 8,53,514 crore as of September 30, 2026, up 15 per cent from March 2026. International orders accounted for 54 per cent of the overall order book.

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Commenting on the performance, SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director of L&T, said, "The Company has delivered a strong quarter in an everchanging geopolitical landscape. This performance reflects continued customer confidence and our ability to secure large and complex orders across sectors and geographies. We achieved yet another record quarterly order inflow."

L&T announced its Q2 FY27 results after market hours on Tuesday. Shares of the company edged down 0.19 per cent to close at Rs 3,670.

Earlier in the day, L&T informed the stock exchanges that its Transportation Infrastructure business vertical had secured major design and build orders for two key systems packages of the Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (Line 1), known as Dhaka Metro, in Bangladesh.

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According to the company, the order falls in the Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore category.