Fun new destination The Nine adds to golf’s charms in Mauritius

Over the years, Mauritius has emerged as an upmarket golf destination of note and one that increasingly draws those interested in a break from what Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Malaysia have to offer the Indian golfer. From seaside courses to those spread across highlands and jungles, this nation has plenty of variety to offer.

Though it boasts of a limited number of courses – some 12-15 in all – the island nation off Africa’s eastern coastline has made a name for itself as a must-tick on a golfer’s bucket list. Legendary names like Bernhard Langer and Ernie Els and South African course designed Peter Matkovich (working wit Louis Oosthuizen) have created tracks to remember like Ile aux Cerfs (Langer), Four Seasons at Anahita (Els) and Tamarina (Rodney Wright).

To that number, add The Nine, Azuri Golf.

Set on the north-eastern coast of Mauritius as part of the beachside residential Azuri Ocean & Golf Village, The Nine, Azuri Golf Course is as the name suggests a nine-hole par-27 executive course designed to appeal to golfers of every level and handicap looking to play a round in a setting of the highest international standards. Offering all par-3s, The Nine has a playing time of under two hours, leaving visitors plenty of time to seek other pleasures.

According to the venue’s literature, spectacular new course has a signature ninth hole that replicates the famous 17th hole at Florida’s TPC Sawgrass, and the clubhouse – family-friendly, with a 50-seat bistro-style restaurant –adds a social hub to village life.

The short course has holes ranging from 119 to 198 yards, and is a challenge given the ever-present sea breeze, large undulating greens, well-placed bunkers, and dramatic elevation changes. With three tee locations on each hole, The Nine offers variety and challenge, and demands planning to play it well. Each hole has been created to maximise the site’s natural features and offers a different playing experience over its 1,348-yard spread.

The other hole of note at The Nine is the testing, 147-yard island ninth that demands accuracy and distance control as well. Fortunately, a pub overlooks the hole and offers a celebratory or a soothing break with its welcoming bistro-style setting.

Leading golf management company IMG was drafted to create the property and it is maintained by a respected local company, The Golf Company (TGC), experts in golf course development, operations and maintenance.

The menus at the resorts eateries boast classic, relaxed dishes that have been elevated with contemporary touches and locally sourced ingredients, and a thoughtfully designed crafted cocktail programme. From savouring tapas to catching a casual bite, it also offers an array of Mauritian specialties.

Contact: Florent Toulet - Golf Operations Manager, The Nine Azuri Golf, The Nine Azuri Golf, Haute Rive,Roches Noire,Riviere du Rempart 31201, Tel: +23054231921. Email: florent.toulet@azurigolf.mu Website: www.azurigolf.mu