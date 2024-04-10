Matsuyama eyes second Green Jacket as Tiger Woods returns to Augusta

Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama enters this week’s Masters Tournament in upbeat mood as he looks to repeat his historic triumph at Augusta National. The world no. 12 is the only Asian to win the coveted green jacket three years ago and is hopeful of another title run in the season’s first major backed by his recent form.

“To be able to win this tournament was a thrill beyond thrills,” Matsuyama said in a press conference on Monday. “I'm preparing hard to be able to do that again. You always like to peak for this week. Up until 2021, I always took the week off before the Masters, but now since then I've played the week before. It has been able to get me into tournament shape.”

Meanwhile, five-time champion Tiger Woods is back at one of his favourite venues, though he was forced out of last year’s event with a flare-up of his ankle problem after making a record-equalling 23rd consecutive Friday cut. He has lightened his schedule to a stated one start a month, and is hoping to play the full 72 holes for the first time since the Hero World Challenge in December.

“If everything comes together, I think I can get one more,” Woods said at the pre-event press conference. “Do I need to describe that any more than that, or are we good?”

The 15-time major winner will play the first 36 holes at Augusta National with Australia’s Jason Day and fellow-American Max Homa.

Asked about missing the Arnold Palmer Invitational that he has won eight times and the Players Championship this year, Woods added, “Well, I wasn't ready to play.,. My body wasn't ready. My game wasn't ready. And I thought that when I was at Hero, once a month would be a really nice rhythm. Hasn't worked out that way. Some days I just feel really good, and other days, not so much.

“But now we have major championships every month from here through July so now the once-a-month hopefully kicks in,” the 48-year-old, who was a surprise winner at the Masters in 2019 for a fifth time, pointed out.

For his part, Matsuyama, 32, will be one of the stars to watch for having taken a record ninth PGA Tour title at the Genesis Invitational in February to become the most successful Asian golfer on the tour. Woods incidentally withdrew from the Genesis event after 24 holes with an attack of flu.

Matsuyama also has solid recent form coming to Augusta with a tied 12th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, a share of sixth place at the Players Championship and joint seventh at the Texas Open. More importantly, he is also injury-free which hindered his game over the past few years.

In 12 previous starts at the Masters, Matsuyama has missed the cut only once, and produced two other top-10s and five top-20s to add to his impressive record at Augusta National which includes the momentous triumph in 2021 that saw him earn the Prime Minister’s Award in Japan.

Matsuyama said he appreciated the inauguration of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship which he won in 2010 in Tokyo to earn a first Masters appearance where he finished tied 27th for low amateur honours in the following year.

“Winning the Asian Amateur twice and being invited to the Masters tournament was really life-changing,” he said. “I always wanted to play here in the Masters. I watched it on TV a lot. I'm grateful to the members of Augusta National for what they have done, not only for me, but for golf in Asia. It's been quite rewarding.

“Probably the sweetest memory I have of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship was when I won in Tokyo. I wasn't in the field and thankfully was able to get in (due to additional spots being granted to the host nation) and win, and then to be able to be invited again to here to Augusta National, that was special.

"Since coming here 13 years ago as a rookie, it was really a long learning process on playing the golf course and how the course should be played here at Augusta National. I've learned a lot. Luckily, I was able to win and now preparing to hopefully get back into the winner's circle and another green jacket. Coming back to Augusta, it never gets old.”

Matsuyama will be joined by young compatriot, Ryo Hisatsune, who received a special invitation from Augusta National to compete in his first Masters. The 21-year-old is playing in his first full season on the tour after earning dual membership via the DP World Tour Race to Dubai rankings.

“My life right now is not at all what I had imagined it would be. Over the last six months and really the last year, I feel like my golf game has improved dramatically and that’s really thanks to my time on DP World Tour,” said Hisatsune, who won the French Open last season to become the first Japanese winner in continental Europe in 40 years.

“I feel like my game-making has really improved the most. Every part of your game needs to be at the highest level to stay competitive so I’ve really tried to utilise the weapons that I have in my own arsenal while continuing to play my own style of golf, which I think has had the biggest impact for me to stay competitive thus far.”

He took in a couple of practice rounds at Augusta National in the previous week, and was blown away when he stepped foot on the famous grounds. “It’s hard to express in words, but when I think of the Masters, it’s a tournament I remember watching as a kid, picking up the game, and then later deciding to make a career in golf. It has always been the tournament I wanted to play in the most. Of course seeing Mr. Matsuyama win really left an impact on me,” said Hisatsune, who has two top-25s from 10 starts this season.

“It’s also my first major so I plan to play my own golf and enjoy myself. I just want to go in and enjoy my time and take in as much as I can. Regardless of the results, I’ll give it my best shot. I don't have anything to fear.”