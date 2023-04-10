Koepka tops Masters leaderboard as Asian challenge stays strong

Brooks Koepka held the clubhouse lead on 12-under-par 136 after weather forced an early end to play on day two of the 87th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday.

In all, only 47 in a field of 86 (down from 88 with two withdrawals) managed to complete the second round, mainly those who had an early start, before weather intervened twice to put n end to proceedings.

The thunderstorm that passed over Augusta National shortly thereafter also brought down trees near the 17th green but by then the course had mostly been cleared.

Koepka added a 67 to his opening 65 to sit three shots ahead of Spain’s Jon Rahm (nine under after nine holes) with US amateur Sam Bennet in third place. Along the way, Koepka displayed the sort of fitness and power that saw him win four majors on the trot before injuries derailed his career.

“I like the way I’m playing,” Koepka said after his round on Friday. “I’ve seen it coming for a little bit, so I’m very pleased.”

On their heels were Collin Morikawa on six under 138 (69-69) and two-time Hero World Challenge winner Viktor Hovland of Norway who was six under after 10 completed holes in his second round, whole Australia’s Jason Day and Americans Jordan Speith and Sam Burns were five under 139.

As many as 11 major titleists found place in the top-10 on the leaderboard when play was called off including three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson, Adam Scott, Speith and Patrick Reed, while Tiger Woods was still trying to make sure of getting though to his 23rd consecutive cut made at Augusta National alongside Fred Couples.

Couples, a Masters winner in 1992, is very much in the fray and is now the oldest golfer to get through to the weekend at 63 years and six month-odd, bettering the record held so far by German legend Bernhard Langer.

The Asian challenge rode on a brilliant 67 from Korean K.H. Lee and he was later joined in the second round by compatriots Joohyung Kim and Si Woo Kim.

Though he missed the 2022 cut on his maiden appearance at Augusta National, two-time PGA Tour winner Lee hit seven birdies, including four over his final 10 holes for a share of 18th position on three-under.

Masters debutant Joohyung Kim also fought back from three dropped shots at the turn and stormed home with three birdies over his last six holes for a hard-fought 72, adding to his opening 70 for tied 22nd place on two-under. Four-time tour winner Si Woo Kim also carded a 72 to share 44th place.

A fourth Korean in the elite field, Sungjae Im was amongst those affected by the weather and was scheduled to return on Saturday morning with 10 holes to go. He was level par after eight holes on Friday, and one-under for the tournament, as he seeks a third top-10 from four starts at Augusta National.

The Asian challenge will also bank on 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama of Japan who was three-under for the tournament when play was suspended. The 31-year-old birdied the two par-5s on his outward nine, leaving himself well placed to make a move up the leaderboard.

Defending champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler had a 75 as he slipped out of contention on one-under while world second-ranked Rory McIlroy saw his hopes of completing a career Grand Slam end with a sorry 77.

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods was on the cut line when play was suspended with seven holes to go while Bennet, in his first Masters after winning the US Amateur last year, had five birdies against one bogey on Friday to hold sole third place.

“Everybody coming into the week was, yeah, hope you get Low Am,” said Bennett, whose opening 68 on Thursday was the best score by an amateur in the first round since Ken Venturi in 1956.

“I just wanted to put two good rounds up. I knew my golf was good enough to compete out here. I found myself in a situation that now I've got a golf tournament that I can go out and win.”

As he prepares for the weekend, Bennett will inspired by his late father’s advice – “Don’t wait to do something” which is tattooed on his left arm, the PGA Tour said.

“I see it every time I'm gripping the club, it's right there, "Don't wait to do something." You know, I thrive on it. I use it for some motivation. I know how happy he would be seeing me out here at Augusta National doing what I'm doing. I've used it to just stay focused and really be locked in to that one shot,” he said.