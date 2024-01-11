Spectacular Oxford track awaits Royal Ranthambore BT Golf Pune field

Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf arrives in the city of the Peshwas, Pune, on Friday for the fifth leg of the 2023-24 season, bringing to the Maratha citadel the cachet of the country’s leading corporate and celebrity by-invitation only golf tournament.

Once the capital of Balaji Vishwanath and Bajirao and subsequently a major military centre in the time of the British, Pune is nationally known now as the home of the Indian armed forces in the form of the National Defence Academy (NDA), a host of academic institutions and one of Maharashtra’s fastest-growing and most prosperous cities.

Hosting a full field of close to a hundred entrants for Royal Ranthambore BT Golf will be the spectacular Oxford Golf Resort that is laid out in the lap of the Sahayadri range of mountains. Participants at this first edition of BT Golf 2023-24 in Pune include a host of business barons, elite executives and entrepreneurs who are quite in keeping with the questing spirit of the city.

The 7,000-yard Phil Ryan design that has made the most of the area’s topography will be a good test of skill, determination and endurance. More than half of the Oxford Golf Resort lies on the slopes of a horseshoe shaped valley with attendant altitude changes and bling dog-legs, and the rest along its floor which means precision will be foremost in the quest for points and a good score.

In the field for Friday are the likes of KCTR Varsha Automotive chairman Jinendra Munot, Gartner India country manager Partha Iyengar, Paradigm Inc’s Pradip Nadkarni, Adaxy Tech CEO and MD Shrikant Ahirrao, Vijay Chhabria of Finolex Plasson, Manjit Singh of First Promotional Clothing, Bagla Group chairman Rishikumar Bagla, and Anil Dighe of Axis Bank.

The ladies challenge will include Subbalaxmi Nidmarty, Mridula Kulkarni, Deepa Singal, Wealth Engineering CEO Smita Atre and others.

Commencing in 1996 as a standalone single-city Pro-Am, Royal Ranthambore BT Golf evolved into one of India’s most-desired corporate and celebrity golf events and its revival has sparked a flurry of interest. For the fifth event of the 2023-24 season, a packed field will be seen in action at the par-72 Oxford Resort course.

BT Golf is the latest addition to the Business Today Multiverse, a comprehensive media entity, with its arms comprising a magazine, a website, television, YouTube, and multiple social media channels.

Event schedule

7 am - Registration & breakfast

7:30 am - Welcome & Briefing

7.40 am – Photo op for participants

7:45 am - Proceed to Tees

8 am - Tee Off

12:30 - Scorecard submission

Cocktails and Lunch

Prize Distribution

Event Prizes

0-14 Handicap: Winner & Runner Up

15-24 Handicap: Winner & Runner Up

Ladies: Winner

On-course prizes

Straightest Drive

Longest Drive

Closest to the Pin