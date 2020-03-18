BT INSIGHT
BT Insight: Investment in international stocks gains momentum; should you take a plunge?

Naveen Kumar
As per Winvesta, the US markets outperformed Indian markets by over 200 per cent in rupee terms in the last decade. Almost 40 per cent of the revenues of S&P-500 companies are from outside the US

 
 

BT Insight: Should you invest in high interest rate FDs of small finance banks?

BT Insight: RBI floating rate bonds available at 7.15%; should you invest?

BT Insight: Quant funds outperform benchmark; should you invest?

BT Insight: Where 6 Franklin Templeton funds got stuck; recovery tougher

Franklin Templeton Debt crisis: FT investors can hope to get better realisation of their locked investment if the market sentiment improves
BT Insight: All that you must know about term insurance policies

BT Insight: The how's and why's of getting an education loan

BT Insight: All you need to know about quant funds

Globally, quant funds are quite popular and have built up a decent track record while in India, such quantitative strategies are at a nascent stage
BT Insight: Best time to start prepayment of your home loan

EMI of your loan consists of two parts -- interest amount and principal repayment

BT Insight: How to build tax-free legacy for your children

Wholelife insurance is the simplest way of accumulating a good corpus for the next generation slowly and gradually with no tax implications

BT Insight: Should you go for Arogya Sanjeevani, the new health plan?

With IRDA defining the Arogya Sanjeevani as the best basic cover, customers may rest assured that they have a comprehensive cover against most of the common diseases
BT Insight: How to make a smart recovery from market losses

Tax loss harvesting utilises the losses on sale of equities/mutual funds to offset the capital gains arising out of selling these assets
BT Insight: All you need to know about Term vs. Endowment Insurance plans

BT Insight: What you should know about F&Os

BT Insight: All about gold ETFs, bonds and monetisation scheme

The government has experimented with multiple ways from gold ETFs, SGBs, gold mining funds, gold fund of funds (FoF) to digital gold.
