BT Insight: Investment in international stocks gains momentum; should you take a plunge?

Analysis
As per Winvesta, the US markets outperformed Indian markets by over 200 per cent in rupee terms in the last decade. Almost 40 per cent of the revenues of S&P-500 companies are from outside the US
Franklin Templeton Debt crisis: FT investors can hope to get better realisation of their locked investment if the market sentiment improves
Globally, quant funds are quite popular and have built up a decent track record while in India, such quantitative strategies are at a nascent stage
EMI of your loan consists of two parts -- interest amount and principal repayment
Wholelife insurance is the simplest way of accumulating a good corpus for the next generation slowly and gradually with no tax implications
With IRDA defining the Arogya Sanjeevani as the best basic cover, customers may rest assured that they have a comprehensive cover against most of the common diseases
Tax loss harvesting utilises the losses on sale of equities/mutual funds to offset the capital gains arising out of selling these assets
The government has experimented with multiple ways from gold ETFs, SGBs, gold mining funds, gold fund of funds (FoF) to digital gold.
