Latest Business Corporate News Newsletter - Business Today
Home
BT MAILER

FMC modifies KYC registration process in line with Sebi

PTI | New Delhi
FMC modifies KYC registration process in line with Sebi

According to the FMC, the modified KYC documents would comprise of a KYC form for 'individuals only ' and another 'non-individuals only' as prescribed by Sebi.

 
 

Smartphone apps becoming New-Age nanny for Indian kids

Today there are a number of smartphone apps to make parents' life simple and more organised as far as kids are concerned.

IDFC Bank goes live with 23 branches

Greece fails to secure funding from creditors

Athens needs to repay $1.8 billion to the International Monetary Fund by the end of the month. The failure of talks with creditors threatens its future in the euro.

Alibaba to launch video streaming service TBO

TBO, or Tmall Box Office, will have content bought from China and other countries, as well as in-house productions", Alibaba's Patrick Liu told reporters in Shanghai.

Market to remain volatile ahead of FOMC meeting

How Roposo, Wooplr are trying to change the world of fashion retail

Start-ups like Roposo, Wooplr, Violet Street let users who are fashionistas create and curate looks and direct conversations on styles.

Dick Costolo to step down as Twitter CEO

Costolo will be replaced by co-founder Jack Dorsey on an interim basis. He will step down on July 1 and will continue to serve on the board

Trouble is brewing at Chettinad Group

Book review: Dream With Your Eyes Open, by Ronnie Screwvala

Ronnie Screwvala walks you through his entrepreneurial journey, and helps you think big.
 
 

Now, add a video to your Facebook profile

"You'll be able to film a short, looping video clip that will play for anyone who visits your profile," Facebook wrote in a blog post announcing the changes.

ICICI Bank cuts base rate by 35 bps

Air Pegasus to launch flight from Bengaluru to Madurai

Anshu Jain to work for free at Deutsche Bank

The outgoing co-CEO will receive no severance pay and no compensation for working as an adviser to the bank in the six months after his departure.

Cairn India to merge with Vedanta in $2.3 bn deal

US FDA to test Nestle's India-made Maggi noodles

RBI extends ECB window for airlines till March 2016

As per the earlier guidelines, the scheme was valid till March 2015.

Do B-schools need to worry about the IIM Bill?

Why you should add VA Tech Wabag to your portfolio

Share price of the company has jumped 222 per cent in the past two years against 39 per cent jump registered by the BSE Sensex during the same period.
Advertisement