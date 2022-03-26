Over 1.78 lakh youngsters got employment in last 7 yrs in Delhi, says Sisodia

More than 1.78 lakh youngsters got employment in the last seven years in Delhi, and 51,307 of them got government jobs, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in his Budget speech in the Assembly on Saturday.

This is the eighth consecutive budget of the Aam Aadmi Party government and is a "Rojgaar Budget", Sisodia said.

"I have brought an agenda for job creation and to give respite to people from impact of COVID-19," he said.

The private sector in Delhi generated more than 10 lakh jobs since COVID-19 broke out, Sisodia said in the Assembly.