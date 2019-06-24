Lok Sabha Budget Session: Labour Ministry mulls national policy for 50 lakh domestic helps, drivers

The Labour Ministry on Monday said that it is mulling a national policy for domestic workers comprising maids and drivers amongst others in the country. The Santosh Kumar Gangwar-led ministry is considering this move to provide succour to domestic helps and acknowledge them as eligible beneficiaries of the government policy. Such a policy will benefit 50 lakh domestic workers in the country.

"A draft national policy on domestic workers is under consideration of the central government," Gangwar said in a reply to the Lok Sabha.

According to Gangwar's reply, the key characteristics of the draft national policy comprise the inclusion of domestic workers in the existing legislations, and giving them the right to get registered as legitimate workers. Such registration will enable the domestic aids to get access to rights and benefits meant for them.

Apart from this, the domestic helps will also have the right to set up their own associations or trade unions, have entitlement to minimum wages, passage to social security and protection from mistreatment, harassment, abuse and violence.

Furthermore, the draft policy proposes a mechanism to control and regulate the placement agencies managing domestic helps, right to upgrade their professional skills and have access to courts and tribunals.

The government has been planning it for four years now but various propositions had been shot down by employers, who said it would significantly add to their monthly bills. Gangwar who was also the Minister of State with independent charge in the same Ministry in the previous government had last year informed Lok Sabha that "Discussions are underway regarding a national policy for domestic workers, including women, with the aim to protect the domestic workers from abuse, harassment, violence and guarantee them rights in the matter of social security and minimum wages".

According to a report, the ministry's efforts to revive the 'National Policy for Domestic Workers' - first proposed in 2015 - not only translates into higher salaries for domestic helps but may also involve extra paperwork for employers.

