Budget Chatter: Here's the buzz on Nirmala Sitharaman's third Budget speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her third consecutive Budget on February 1. Budget 2021 was presented in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic which pushed the economy into recession for major part of 2020. The FM's Budget speech revolved around the Covid 19 pandemic and boost for sectors affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Here's a look at various expectations stakeholders have from the FM in the upcoming budget.
Forget putting cash in the hands of people, Modi Govt plans to handover India's assets to his crony capitalist friends.#Budget2021Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2021
This BJP government reminds me of the garage mechanic who told his client, I couldnt fix your brakes, so I made your horn louder. #Budget2021Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 1, 2021
Combination of Pujara & Pant innings - consistency and flamboyance! Steady focus on infra, commercial laws, ease of business with big shots of monetising PSU assets, new divestments, insurance FDI. India won in Australia. Now India shall rise above in new world order!#Budget2021Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 1, 2021
Defence budget: MoD has been allocated 4,78,195.62 crore. Excluding pensions, that's 3.62 lakh crore, up a negligible 7.4% from last years 3.37 lakh crore. Weapons/modernisation outlay up 18% from 1,13,734 lakh crore last year to 1,35,060 crore for 2021-22. #Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/VYNkHunaCMShiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) February 1, 2021
6 pillars of #Budget2021:B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) February 1, 2021
1. Health & Well-Being
2. Physical & Financial Capital and Infra.
3. Inclusive Development for Aspirational India
4. Reinvigorating Human Capital
5. Innovation and R&D
6. Minimum Govt., Maximum Governance #AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget
Summary of #Budget2021Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) February 1, 2021
Port on Sale
Airport on Sale
Railway on Sale
Banks on Sale
Warehouse on Sale
Electricity transmission line on Sale
Insurance Companies on Sale
Govt Companies on Sale
Stay tuned for Great India Sale updates live from Parliament.
Watch out for increase in healthcare expenditure and increase in defence expenditure. These are two non-negotiablesP. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 1, 2021
Then watch out for the 10 heads highlighted by the Congress party on 28th January
#Budget2021 must:Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2021
-Support MSMEs, farmers and workers to generate employment.
-Increase Healthcare expenditure to save lives.
-Increase Defence expenditure to safeguard borders.
From Budget Briefcase to Bahi Khatta to a made in India Tablet now!Sonal Bhutra (@sonalbhutra) February 1, 2021
How times and technology have changed!
*Evolution of Budget Document*#Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/dcsXiwcRbX
#UnionBudget2021 to be the first-ever digital-only Budget@FinMinIndia @PIB_India @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/rcZGm2IH7hDD News (@DDNewslive) February 1, 2021
Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman calls on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, before the presentation of Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament today#AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget #Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/LXEu1USBnpPIB India (@PIB_India) February 1, 2021
Final stage of Union Budget 2021-22 commences with Halwa CeremonyMinistry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 23, 2021
Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman launches Union Budget Mobile App to provide easy and quick access to Union Budget information to all stakeholders
(1/9)
Read More?? https://t.co/J0eQucnwlf pic.twitter.com/a0GfX5fBb2
Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman holds Pre-Budget meeting for upcoming Budget 2021-22 with Finance Ministers of all States and Union Territories (with legislature) through video conferencing in New Delhi today. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/wD3xXQcxVxMinistry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 18, 2021
Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will chair the Pre Budget Consultation meeting with Finance Ministers of States & UTs (with legislatures) in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22 at 3PM tomorrow through VC.@nsitharamanoffc @Anurag_Office @PIB_IndiaMinistry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 17, 2021
Budget Recommendation | Part 1NASSCOM (@nasscom) January 20, 2021
As we approach the #UnionBudget2021, @AA_speaks shares a quick overview of NASSCOM's suggestions to the @FinMinIndia. pic.twitter.com/Z3sSApK33Q
