Budget Chatter: Here's the buzz on Nirmala Sitharaman's third Budget speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her third consecutive Budget on February 1. Budget 2021 was presented in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic which pushed the economy into recession for major part of 2020. The FM's Budget speech revolved around the Covid 19 pandemic and boost for sectors affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Here's a look at various expectations stakeholders have from the FM in the upcoming budget.

Forget putting cash in the hands of people, Modi Govt plans to handover India's assets to his crony capitalist friends.#Budget2021 Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2021

This BJP government reminds me of the garage mechanic who told his client, I couldnt fix your brakes, so I made your horn louder. #Budget2021 Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 1, 2021

Combination of Pujara & Pant innings - consistency and flamboyance! Steady focus on infra, commercial laws, ease of business with big shots of monetising PSU assets, new divestments, insurance FDI. India won in Australia. Now India shall rise above in new world order!#Budget2021 Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 1, 2021

Defence budget: MoD has been allocated 4,78,195.62 crore. Excluding pensions, that's 3.62 lakh crore, up a negligible 7.4% from last years 3.37 lakh crore. Weapons/modernisation outlay up 18% from 1,13,734 lakh crore last year to 1,35,060 crore for 2021-22. #Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/VYNkHunaCM Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) February 1, 2021

6 pillars of #Budget2021:



1. Health & Well-Being

2. Physical & Financial Capital and Infra.

3. Inclusive Development for Aspirational India

4. Reinvigorating Human Capital

5. Innovation and R&D

6. Minimum Govt., Maximum Governance #AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) February 1, 2021

Summary of #Budget2021



Port on Sale

Airport on Sale

Railway on Sale

Banks on Sale

Warehouse on Sale

Electricity transmission line on Sale

Insurance Companies on Sale

Govt Companies on Sale



Stay tuned for Great India Sale updates live from Parliament. Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) February 1, 2021

Watch out for increase in healthcare expenditure and increase in defence expenditure. These are two non-negotiables



Then watch out for the 10 heads highlighted by the Congress party on 28th January P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 1, 2021

#Budget2021 must:



-Support MSMEs, farmers and workers to generate employment.



-Increase Healthcare expenditure to save lives.



-Increase Defence expenditure to safeguard borders. Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2021

From Budget Briefcase to Bahi Khatta to a made in India Tablet now!



How times and technology have changed!



*Evolution of Budget Document*#Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/dcsXiwcRbX Sonal Bhutra (@sonalbhutra) February 1, 2021

Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman calls on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, before the presentation of Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament today#AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget #Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/LXEu1USBnp PIB India (@PIB_India) February 1, 2021

Final stage of Union Budget 2021-22 commences with Halwa Ceremony

Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman launches Union Budget Mobile App to provide easy and quick access to Union Budget information to all stakeholders

(1/9)

Read More?? https://t.co/J0eQucnwlf pic.twitter.com/a0GfX5fBb2 Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 23, 2021

Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman holds Pre-Budget meeting for upcoming Budget 2021-22 with Finance Ministers of all States and Union Territories (with legislature) through video conferencing in New Delhi today. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/wD3xXQcxVx Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 18, 2021

Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will chair the Pre Budget Consultation meeting with Finance Ministers of States & UTs (with legislatures) in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22 at 3PM tomorrow through VC.@nsitharamanoffc @Anurag_Office @PIB_India Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 17, 2021