scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Budget Chatter: Here's the buzz on Nirmala Sitharaman's third Budget speech

Union Budget 2021: The FM's Budget speech revolved around the Covid 19 pandemic and boost for sectors affected by the coronavirus pandemic

FM Nirmala Sitharaman. All eyes will be on the Budget with expectations that the government will do what it takes to get the economy back on track FM Nirmala Sitharaman. All eyes will be on the Budget with expectations that the government will do what it takes to get the economy back on track

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her third consecutive Budget on February 1. Budget 2021 was presented in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic which pushed the economy into recession for major part of 2020. The FM's Budget speech revolved around the Covid 19 pandemic and boost for sectors affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Here's a look at various  expectations stakeholders have from the FM in the upcoming budget.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos