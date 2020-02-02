scorecardresearch
Infographic: The Big Measures of Budget 2020

From tax cuts for middle class, to focus on infrastructure, the Union Budget 2020-21 had some dramatic announcements amidst an ongoing economic slowdown

Indian middle class got their much-awaited tax cut, and NRIs were brought under the tax net. Shoes and auto parts became expensive to drive Make in India, and more plans were drawn to double farmers' income. A tax amnesty scheme appeared in times of tax revenue shortfall. The 'Do or Die' Budget for 2020-21 had a lot of dramatic announcements.

Here's a look at key announcements Finance Nirmala Sitharaman made in her Budget speech:

Click here to Enlarge

