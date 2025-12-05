Shares of Suzlon Energy rebounded on Friday after a sharp correction in the stock during the previous trading session. However, the company informed about the payment of a penalty through an exchange filing with the exchanges, amid PTI reports of setting up three AI-enabled blade factories.

The company is required to pay a penalty of Rs 1 lakh to Central Ground Water Authority for late submission of application for obtaining NOC for use of groundwater, said Suzlon. "In the context, the Company has paid the requisite penalty on December 4, 2025. This is for your information as also for the information of your members and the public at large," it added.

Prior to this, news agency PTI reported citing Suzlon's Co-Founder Girish Tanti that the group is planning to set up three AI-enabled blade factories to accelerate execution of its order book and meet rising domestic wind demand. While there were no exchange filings, Suzlon informed that its representatives will attend analyst meet scheduled for December 4 and 5.

Shares of Suzlon Energy jumped more than 1.25 per cent on Friday to Rs 51.47 on Monday, commanding a total market capitalization below Rs 70,000 crore. The stock had settled at Rs 50.85 on Thursday. It has corrected more than 30 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 74.30, hit in May 2025.

Two of the proposed blade units will come up in Gujarat and Karnataka, while the location for the third is still being finalised, Tanti told PTI on the sidelines of the company’s 30-year anniversary event.

Suzlon Energy currently operates five blade factories in Jaisalmer, Bhuj, Ratlam, Dhule and Anantapur. With the three new units, the company will have India’s largest smart wind manufacturing network, taking its total plant count to 18.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services noted that Suzlon is among the top laggards in BSE200 on a month-on-month basis. It has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 74. Similarly, ICICI Securities also has given a 'buy' rating to Suzlon with target price of Rs 76 apiece.

Suzlon is well-placed to benefit from India’s accelerating wind-energy buildout, aided by a record 6.2GW order book, strong EPC integration and clear policy support. Execution has gained pace with 565MW delivered in Q2FY26 and over 1,865MW under execution. Management reiterates 60 per cent YoY growth guidance for FY26, said Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers.

"We expect 34.8 per cent/38.1 per cent/13.8 per cent CAGR in revenue/EBITDA/PAT over FY25–28. The stock trades at a PE of 31.8 times/26.8 times FY27/FY28 our revised EPS estimates. Given consistent execution and strong sector tailwinds, we maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock with a higher 12-month target price of Rs 82 (from Rs81 earlier)," it added.