Budget 2020: 9 key announcements for India's youth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Saturday, announced slew of measures for youth in her budget 2020 speech. They focussed on access to education, health and better jobs. The FM has earmarked Rs 99,300 crore for Education sector in 2020-21 and Rs 3,000 crore for Skill Development. The Finance Minister also said that the New Education Policy will be announced soon.

Here are Sitharaman's key announcements for India's youth

The FM proposed to set up an investment clearance cell for entrepreneurs to provide pre-investment advisory, information related to land banks and facilitate clearances.

2. Apprenticeship embedded courses: 150 higher educational institutions will start apprenticeship embedded degree/diploma courses by March, 2021.

3. Online education programmes for students deprived of higher education: Degree level online education programmes for students of deprived sections of the society as well as those who do not have access to higher education.

4. Financing education infrastructure: Finance Minister said steps will be taken to enable sourcing External Commercial Borrowings and FDI to be encouraged for financing education infrastructure.

5. Courses for nurse and para medical staff: Special bridge courses for nurses, para medical staff and care givers to enhance their employability.

6. Internships for fresh engineers: The government will also start a program whereby urban local bodies across the country would provide internship opportunities to fresh engineers for a period of up to one year, the FM announced today.

7. Study in India programme: Under its "Study in India" programme, an Ind-SAT is proposed to be held in Asian and African countries for benchmarking foreign candidates who receive scholarships for studying in Indian higher education centres.

8. National Police University and a National Forensic Science University: A National Police University and a National Forensic Science University have also been proposed in the domain of policing science, forensic science, cyber-forensics etc. in the budget.

9. Courses for resident doctors: Government will encourage large hospitals to offer resident doctors DNB/FNB (Diplomat of National Board/ Fellowship of National Board) courses under the National Board of Examinations.

