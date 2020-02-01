Where to Watch Live Streaming Of Union Budget 2020

Budget 2020: One can watch the LIVE telecast of the Union Budget 2020 on national television channels such as Doordarshan, Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV. For LIVE telecast, viewers can also tune in to Aaj Tak and India Today TV.

One can also follow the LIVE blog by Business Today.In to stay updated with the proceedings at the parliament.

The Budget 2019 speech can also be downloaded from the Government of India's official website indiabudget.gov.in.

On Friday, Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2019-20 in the Parliament. Economic Survey 2020, prepared by Government of India's Chief Economic Advisor, is a comprehensive report card on the economy.

The Economic Survey, which is an annual document of the finance ministry, pegged Indian economy to grow at 6 to 6.5 percent in 2020-21 and reiterated that it was on its way towards achieving the $5 trillion economy target by 2024-25. The GDP growth for 2019-20 was projected at 5 per cent.

The survey said that India can create 4 crore well-paid jobs by 2025 and 8 crore by 2030 by integrating "Assemble in India for the world" into Make in India.

