Union Budget 2020 highlights: No tax on annual income of up to Rs 5 lakh, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Highlight89:FM Sitharaman cuts short her Budget speech after feeling unwell towards fag end#

Highlight88:'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme for direct tax payers whose appeals are pending at various forum, says FM#

Highlight87:Health cess on import of medical equipment imposed in Budget#

Highlight86:To ease allotment of PAN, new process of instantly allotting PAN through Aadhaar will be brought#

Highlight85:FM proposes scheme to bring down litigation in direct taxation scheme; 4.83 lakh direct cases pending in various appellate forums#

Highlight84:Govt extends additional Rs 1.5 lakh tax benefit on interest paid on affordable housing loans to March 2021#

Highlight83:Deferment of tax payment by employees on ESOPs from startups by five years proposed#

Highlight82:FM says have removed 70 exemptions, deductions with a view to further simplify tax regime#

Highlight81:Concessional tax rate of 15 pc extended to power generation companies#

Highlight80:100% tax concession to sovereign wealth funds on investment in infra projects proposed#

Highlight79: Health cess on import of medical equipment imposed in Budget#

Highlight78: Rs 40,000 crore per annum will be revenue foregone from new income tax rates for individuals, says FM#

Highlight77: A person earning Rs 15 lakh per anum and not availing any deductions will pay Rs 1.95 lakh tax in place of Rs 2.73 lakh now: FM#

Highlight76: New tax rates will apply for those who don't avail income tax deductions, others can opt for old rates, says FM#

Highlight75: For income between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh: 10%, Rs 7.5 to Rs 10 lakh: 15%, Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.5 lakh: 20%, Rs 12.5 to Rs 15 lakh: 25%. For income above Rs 15 lakh, same rates will apply#

Highlight74: FM announces new rates of income tax#

Highlight73:Fiscal deficit pegged at 3.8% in current fiscal and 3.5% in next, says FM#

Highlight72: Nominal GDP growth rate for 2020-21 estimated at 10%#

Highlight71: Govt to sell part of its stake in LIC via IPO, says FM#

Highlight70: India will host G20 Presidency in 2022. Rs 100 crore to be allocated for making preparations for this historic occasion, where India will drive global economic agenda, says FM#

Highlight69: Insurance for deposit limit in banks increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per depositor, says FM#

Highlight68: Govt fully committed to supporting new UTs of J&K and Ladakh; allocation of Rs 30,757 crore for 2020-21 for Jammu and Kashmir and Rs 5,958 crore for Ladakh#

Highlight67: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be completed by 2023, says Nirmala Sitharaman#

Highlight66: Taxpayer charter to be introduced under law, says FM#

Highlight65: National security is the top priority of the govt, says FM#

Highlight64: Rs 4,400 crore allocated for clean air schemes#

Highlight63: Rs 2,500 crore allocated for tourism promotion#

Highlight62: I propose to provide Rs 35,600 crore for nutrition related programmes for 2020-21#

Highlight61: Finance Minister proposes to set up a national Police university and a national forensic science university#

Highlight60: Oil and Natural Gas: Proposed to expand from 16K Km to 27K Km, the Gas Grid. Transparent price discovery to be evolved#

Highlight59: 100 more airports to be developed by 2024 to support the UDAN scheme#

Highlight58: Urban local bodies across the country to provide internships for young engineers for a period of up to one year#

Highlight57: Rs 2.83 lakh crore have been allocated for agriculture and irrigation#

Highlight56:Rs 99,300 crore for education sector in 2020-21 and Rs 3,000 crore for skill development#

Highlight55:India to launch National Technical Textile Mission to propel itself global leader in textiles production#

Highlight54:Scheme proposed for encouraging manufacturing of mobile phones, electronic equipment and semi-conductor packaging#

Highlight53:Investment Clearance Cell to set up through a portal, will provide end-to-end facilitation, support and information on land banks#

Highlight52:Rs 3.6 lakh crore allocated for Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure piped water in every household, says FM#

Highlight51:Total allocation for swachhbharat is around Rs 12,300 crore for this year#

Highlight50:Our government is committed to ODFPlus, in order to sustain ODF behaviour and to ensure no one is left behind, says FM#

Highlight49:Will set up Kisan rail so that farm goods can be quickly transported across the country, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman#

Highlight48:Viability gap funding window to be set up to cover hospitals, with priority given to aspirational districts that don't have hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat, says FM#

Highlight47:Youth and fishery extension work to be enabled by rural youth as Sagar Mitras, forming 500 fish farmer producing organizations#

Highlight46:Fish production to be raised to 200 lakh tonnes by 2022-23#

Highlight45:Framework for development, management and conservation of marine fishery resources to be put in place#

Highlight44:NABARD Refinancing Scheme to be further expanded, agri credit target for the year 2020-21 has been set at Rs 15 lakh crore#

Highlight43:These measures are among the 16 action points underlined by the FM#

Highlight42:FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces doubling of milk capacity from 53.3 million metric tonnes to 108 million metric tonnes by 2025#

Highlight41:We will encourage balanced use of all fertilisers, a necessary step to change the incentive regime which encourages excessive use of chemical fertilizers#

Highlight40:Budget 2020 is to boost the income of people and enhance their purchasing power, says FM#

Highlight39:Farm markets need to be liberalised, farming need to be made more competitive, hand-holding of farm-based activities need to be provided, sustainable cropping patterns and more tech needed#

Highlight38:Farmers to be allowed to set up solar units on barren/fallow lands; supply power to grids#

Highlight37:FM says comprehensive measures for 100 water-stressed districts being proposed#

Highlight36:Central govt's debt has come down to 48.7% in March, 2019 from 52.2% in March, 2014, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman#

Highlight35:Govt uplifted 271 million people out of poverty, says FM#

Highlight34: We shall strive to bring Ease Of Living to every citizen#

Highlight33: Govt committed to double farm income by 2022, says FM#

Highlight32: Budget woven around three prominent things: Aspirational India, economic development and humane society, says FM#

Highlight31: GST was historic which abolished numerous taxes, though its chief archtitect is not with us, says FM#

Highlight30: Nirmala Sitharaman says India is now the fifth largest economy of the world#

Highlight29: FM says inflation well contained, banks recapitalisation steps taken for the formalisation of economy#

Highlight28: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says fundamentals of Indian economy are very strong#

Highlight27: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman starts her budget speech in Lok Sabha#

Highlight26: Union Cabinet approves Budget 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present budget in Lok Sabha shortly#

Highlight25: Investors and companies are hoping for rollback of long-term capital gains tax, relief to real estate sector lower income tax and push for rural demand#

Highlight24: Modi govt may raise spending on infrastructure and offer some tax incentives aiming to get growth back up from its lowest in a decade#

Highlight23: Govt may allocate Rs 1.90 lakh crore for food subsidies, though the food ministry has sought more than Rs 2 lakh crore to run the world's biggest food welfare programme#

Highlight22:Income tax amnesty may be announced after govt collected over Rs 35,000 crore from an amnesty this year to settle tax disputes on service and factory gate duties#

Highlight21:Economists in a Reuters poll predicted the govt would set a deficit target of 3.6% of GDP for 2020/21, up from 3.3% targeted for the current year#

Highlight20:FM is expected to announce plans to spend over Rs 102 trillion on roads, ports, airports, irrigation and other infrastructure over the next five years#

Highlight19:Middle class expects FM to increase the preventive health check-up deduction limit to Rs 10,000 from the current Rs 5000#

Highlight18:FM Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Finance Ministry with 'Bahi Khata' in red cloth. MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and team also there#

Highlight17: On Friday, govt predicted economic growth will rise to 6% to 6.5% in the fiscal year beginning April 1#

Highlight16: Analysts for ensuring single-window clearances for businesses and removing tax roadblocks for easing business sentiment#

Highlight15: Analysts say there is high probability that the fiscal deficit target of 3.3% for current fiscal will not be met#

Highlight14:Government is expected to make major expenditure announcements in the Budget to bail out the economy#

Highlight13: Government may raise the public provident fund threshold from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh#

Highlight12:Govt is considering a separate segment under Section 80C for tax exemptions of up to Rs 50,000 under National Savings Certificate#

Highlight11: Finance ministry plans to permit tax exemptions of up to Rs 2.5 lakh for savings under Section 80 C#

Highlight10:Real estate players have called for abolition of stamp duty or its incorporation under GST#

Highlight9: Reduction in income tax limits boost real estate sector as it will increase disposable income of buyers#

Highlight8: Market participants for scrapping of LTCG tax on equity investment or extending the holding period from one year to two years with nil tax#

Highlight7:Govt is expected to raise current limit of standard deduction from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000#

Highlight6:Reintroduction of medical reimbursement and travel allowance exemption is one of key demands for salaried class#

Highlight5:Slippage in fiscal deficit target from earlier estimates of 3.3% is expected in Budget#

Highlight4:FM walks on a tight rope to ensure balance between industry expectations and fiscal consolidation#

Highlight3:Relief in income tax is likely to be announced in Union Budget 2020#

Highlight2:Narendra Modi government to present Budget 2020 in Parliament today#

Highlight1:Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her second consecutive Union Budget in Parliament today#