Meesho vs Aequs vs Vidya Wires: Check Day 3 subscription & GMPs of 3 IPOs

Three mainboard IPOs- Meesho, Aequs and Vidya Wires- cumulatively raising more than Rs 6,643 crore, continued to attract a strong response from the investors on the third and final day of the bidding. All three issues, which kicked-off for bidding on Wednesday, December 03, will close for subscription today, that is, Friday, December 05.



Meesho: Day 3 bidding status and GMP

According to data from BSE, the IPO of Meesho was booked 20 times as of 1.20 pm on Friday, December 05. Investors had made bids for 5,55,85,62,090 equity shares against the overall net offering of 27,79,38,446 equity shares for the investors.

On an individual basis, the retail portion was booked 14.75 times, while quota for non-institutional bidders was subscribed 27.58 times. Allocation for qualified institutional bidders was booked 17.92 times.

Meesho is offering its shares in the range of Rs 105-111 apiece with a lot size of 135 equity shares. The e-commerce player is looking to raise a total of Rs 5,421.20 crore via its IPO. Last heard, the company was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 46-48 per share, suggesting a listing pop of 37-38 per cent for the investors.

Meesho has advanced and vertically integrated precision manufacturing capabilities. Company’s Operations in unique, engineering-led vertically-integrated precision manufacturing ecosystems along with manufacturing presence across three continents with strategic proximity to end customers, said Hem Securities.

"It has a comprehensive precision product portfolio across high value segments along with long-standing relationships with high entry barrier global customers and founder-led business supported by an experienced management team and a qualified employee base. Hence, we recommend 'subscribe' to the issue," it said.



Aequs: Day 3 bidding status and GMP

The IPO of Aequs was overall subscribed 29.26 times as of the given time. The issue attracted bids for 1,22,98,41,960 equity shares against the net offered issue size of 4,20,26,913 equity shares. The portion for retail bidders and non-institutional investors were booked 57.77 times and 54.46 times, respectively. However, qualified institutional bidders took a back seat as the portion fetched a subscription of 6.74 times.

Bengaluru-based defence player, Aequs, is offloading its shares for Rs 118-124 apiece in the multiples of 120 shares to raise a total of Rs 921.81 crore. It is a fresh issue of 7.43 crore equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2.03 crore equity shares worth Rs 251.81 crore. Its GMP has moved up Rs 46-48, hinting at 36-37 per cent gains for the investors.

Aequs is valued at an EV/sales of 8.8 times on post issue basis. As a vertically integrated precision engineering player. It is a one stop-Shop for Global OEMs. It is the sole supplier of over 95 per cent of 4,000 parts in its Aerospace segment. Through the IPO proceeds, the company will service its o/s debts and thereby reduce finance cost ultimately enhancing bottom line, said Indsec Research.

"It also intends to expand inorganically and increase the wallet share from existing customers by producing high value-added products. We believe the significant order backlogs of global commercial aircrafts manufacturers, long standing relationship with clients and high entry barriers offers the long-term growth runway for the company," it added with a 'subscribe' rating.



Vidya Wires: Day 3 bidding status and GMP

Smallest among the three, Vidya Wires IPO was overall booked as much as 18.39 times as of the same time. Investors made bids for 79,68,62,304 equity shares against the offered size of 4,33,34,009 equity shares as of the given time. Allocations for retail bidders were subscribed 21.05 times, while non-institutional investors' quota was booked 34.31 times. The allocation for institutional bidders was booked 1.63 times.

Wiring Solutions player, Vidya Wires, is selling its shares in the range of Rs 48-52 apiece in the multiples of 288 equity shares. The issue is a fresh share sale of Rs 274 crore and offer-for-sale of 50.01 lakh shares worth Rs 26.01 crore. It has seen a correction in its GMP, which has remained stable at Rs 5.5-6. The latest GMP suggests a 11-12 per cent listing pop for the investors.

Vidya Wires is valued at a P/E of 27.1 times and an EV/sales multiple of 0.7 times, which is at a discount to its peers. It has delivered strong revenue and profit growth, supported by healthy margins. Capacity utilisation has also improved significantly from 70 per cent in FY23 to 94 per cent in FY25, reflecting growing customer demand, said Choice Broking

With the expansion of production lines and the introduction of new products, It portfolio will increase to 18 products, enhancing its offerings to both existing and new customers. Post expansion, VWL will become the 3rd largest manufacturer in India’s winding and conductivity products industry in terms of installed capacity, which will rise from 19,680 MT to 37,689 MT," it added with a 'subscribe' rating.