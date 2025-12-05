IndiGo flight cancellations: Amid operational disruptions, DGCA eases FDTL norms for airlines regarding weekly rest

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has withdrawn the flight duty time limitations (FDTL) rule that bars airlines from substituting weekly rest with leave with immediate effect. The move comes at a time when IndiGo is faced with widespread operational disruptions, leading to massive cancellations of flights.

"Whereas, in view of the ongoing operational disruptions and representations received from various airlines regarding the need to ensure continuity and stability of operations, it has been considered necessary to review the said provision; Now, therefore, the instruction contained in the referenced paragraph that no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect," the DGCA letter read.

The large-scale cancellations arise from ongoing operational challenges that the airline is facing due to the implementation of the FDTL norms, sources told Business Today. As per the new FDTL norms, the weekly rest period for pilots has gone up to 48 hours from the previous 36 hours.

Not just this, night landings have also been limited to two, and the definition of night hours has been extended by an hour. IndiGo’s high-utilisation model — 400 aircraft operating 2,300 daily flights, many of them late-night or early-morning — triggered the crisis.

Delays in aircraft deliveries and refits have kept other airlines at lower utilisation, giving them more flexibility in crew rostering. Meanwhile, the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) has lodged a formal complaint with the DGCA against IndiGo, alleging the regulator has granted "selective and unsafe" dispensations to the airline under the FDTL norms.

The association said that this not only violates earlier assurances but also puts passenger safety at risk. ALPA India alleges that the DGCA had "unequivocally agreed" during a meeting on November 24 that no exemptions or variations would be granted to any airline, especially those driven by commercial considerations.

The association said in its letter that there was a clear understanding that FDTL norms are meant to protect lives, and any dilution would increase the risk of fatigue-related incidents.