Athleisure brand Nykd by Nykaa launches first flagship store in New Delhi

Nykd by Nykaa, the athleisure brand from Nykaa Fashion, has opened its first-ever stand-alone, physical retail space in New Delhi’s Rajouri Garden. The store has a wide array of products across the innerwear, sleepwear, athleisure, and loungewear categories.

"Enabled by the brand’s tech-fueled endeavors, the diverse and utilitarian products consist of breathable cups, ultra-soft straps, M-frame in support bras, and defined shaping panels with side wings to provide lingerie that’s easy to love and live in," an official statement read.

The statement added, "Nykd’s brand purpose is to support the highs and lows of a woman’s journey by helping her navigate at least one area of her life with convenience- her intimate wear, this unique physical store is the next step in that direction."

Preeti Gupta, Business Head, Nykd by Nykaa, Gloot & Kica, said, “As an inclusive, body positive brand built on the pillars of convenience, comfort, and tech, I am certain that this expansion will allow more consumers to see, touch and experience our wide range. Nykd has been well received across the consumer spectrum and this move makes it accessible to even more people. I look forward to shoppers in New Delhi enjoying second-skin comfort with our offerings.”



