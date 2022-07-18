Godrej saw 40% uptick in CCTV sales in 1 year, says Indians prioritise physical safety over home

Godrej Security Solutions, a division of Godrej & Boyce and part of the $4.1 billion Godrej Group, in a recent study has said that there has been a massive shift in India’s security habits. Even though the crime rates continue to rise, Indians prioritise health and physical security over home security, it said.

“Given the increasing gap between the awareness and adoption of home security, the study reveals that ‘Safe and Sound’ to Indians are based on three key contexts: health wellbeing, property security and technology safety. 42 per cent of respondents associate ‘Safe and Sound’ to the wellbeing of their own health and to that of their loved ones while 13.6 per cent of respondents associated it to data security,” it said.

Last year, Godrej Security Solutions launched home cameras that transfer data over secure cloud servers based in India as contrary to most other home CCTV options that store data in severs located outside the country. “The brand saw a 40 per cent uptick in CCTV sales in the past one year,” the company said.

Pushkar Gokhale, Business Head at Godrej Security Solutions said that with rising crime rates it’s important to focus on physical as well as network home security.



“With emergence of technology, there are an abundance of home security solutions in the market. However, what we have gathered from the study is that while there are solutions, there is a huge gap in the awareness and adoption of these technological solutions. The main objective behind this survey was to bring forth to people the need for security, make them aware of the solutions that are there in the market and how home security solutions can lead to a safer, more convenient, and flexible routine,” he adds.

The study -- called ‘Decoding Safe and Sound: in the Indian Context’ -- was conducted through face to face and telephonic interviews with 2,138 respondents in 7 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Pune with respondents aged between 18-54 years, and it also revealed that only 28 per cent of the respondents associated the tag 'Safe and Sound' to their property and possessions.

“What emerged from the study was also that the baby boomer generation clearly prioritised and associated Safe and Sound to the security of their possessions. This was in comparison to 44 per cent of millennials and 40 per cent of Gen Z that responded saying that post-pandemic their number one concern and priority at home is protecting their health and well-being, and hence refer ‘Safe and Sound’ to health and wellbeing,” the study said.

