Mumbai start-up launches India’s first app-based platform for beverages

Mumbai-based start-up Malaki, which has a portfolio of luxury beverages, has launched BeverageCart, touted to be the country’s first app-based platform for beverages. BeverageCart aims to address the last mile delivery issue for retailers, hotels, restaurants and caterers by facilitating online wholesale orders.

The start-up will directly buy products from brands and sell as well deliver those to the clients for commission and a platform fee - a hybrid business model acting as both aggregator and distributor.

This assumes significance as beverage makers in India still rely heavily on distributors and wholesalers to supply their brands to retailers and large institutions.

“We will eliminate multiple distribution layers by providing all products under one roof. It has a BNPL scheme (Buy Now Pay Later) wherein the customer gets a credit of 45 days from a financial institution and we get our payments up front. This solves their problems of credit as well as ours, as much of our capital isn't blocked in working capital,” says Mohit Bhatia, Cofounder, A1 Cuisines Pvt Ltd, the company that owns and manufactures Malaki brand.

Founded by Ashish and Mohit Bhatia, A1 Cuisines sells non-alcoholic beverages such as ginger ale, low calorie sparkling and tonic water. The company is already piloting the initiative with more than 20 brands that serve over 300 B2B customers in Mumbai and Pune.

It has also added three warehouses in Mumbai and Pune with another three slated to open in Pune and two in Goa by September this year, as part of its expansion plans. It aims to reach all the top metro cities by March next year.

“With BeverageCart, we eliminate manual purchase order, constant follow ups, multi-layer distribution channel to digitising the entire process through automation and artificial intelligence and providing all beverages under one roof. The app provides a seamless experience to place orders and get live tracking as well,” says Bhatia.

Also Read: 'Immediately wore oxygen mask': ED suspicious of Satyender Jain's health claims

Also Read: Defence ministry approves arms procurement proposals worth Rs 28,732 cr