Business Today
Parsvnath Landmark CEO Sanjeev Jain arrested by Delhi Police

The warrants against Sanjeev Jain, the chief executive officer of Parsvnath Landmark Developers, were issued in connection with a case filed by one Rajat Babbar

Sanjeev Jain was arrested by the STF team of Shahdara Sanjeev Jain was arrested by the STF team of Shahdara

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested Sanjeev Jain, the director and CEO of a subsidiary of realty firm Parsvnath Developers. Jain was arrested by the STF team of Shahdara from the IGI airport following non-bailable warrants issued against the CEO for his inability to appear before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said in a statement. 

The warrants against Jain, the chief executive officer of Parsvnath Landmark Developers, were issued in connection with a case filed by one Rajat Babbar, the statement said. 

"Four non-bailable warrants and one bailable warrant from the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission were pending at the Shahdara police station against Jain," it added. Jain was produced before the commission on Sunday. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Aug 04, 2024, 10:32 PM IST
