Unilever Professional launches digital distribution network in India

Unilever Professional India, a group entity from the parents of Hindustan Unilever (HUL), is expanding its portfolio in the country. For the expansion drive it has chosen household care brands like Domox, Surf, Comfort and Cif that includes products in glass cleaners, air fresheners, degreasers, kitchen hygiene products like dishwasher chemicals, food contact safe surface sanitizers, kitchen sanitizers, laundry care detergent and fabric conditioners for commercial use.

According to Unilever Professional, these products are being manufactured in India. “UPro’s priority would be to tap into food services, hospitality, laundrettes, offices, and schools. The business will also address accessibility issues by how instructions are communicated on the product packs. Poor working conditions, lower pay and societal perceptions make the job of a cleaner less attractive, and it is even tougher for the female workforce,” it said in a statement.

Additionally, the company is launching a digital distribution channel - https://unilever-professional.com/ to reach small business operators across India. According to the company, it provides small and medium-sized operators like hotels and restaurants, affordable cleaning products. Launched in 2018, Unilever Professional has since grown in India by catering to education facilities, hospitality industry, fitness centres, care facilities, manufacturing sites, public restrooms and other establishments.

HUL, the country’s largest home and personal care maker, manufacturers and markets some of category leading household care brands like Surf Excel, Rin, Wheel, Sunlight, Domex and Cif.