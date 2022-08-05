Digital Fashion & Fashion Week in Metaverse

The boom in blockchain technology, the pandemic, and the increase in consumers’ time spent in the Metaverse has given rise to Digital Fashion. A concept of the internet that bridged the gap between two-dimensional and three-dimensional worlds, arose from gaming.

In simple words, Digital fashion is the capacity to dress up and express yourself in a digital format. Digital fashion allows us to have various identities to express ourselves in a virtual world where brands replicate real-life experiences. It has paved a way for the dematerialisation of fashion and will revolutionise the fashion industry as we know it.

In fact, Decentraland, a virtual reality platform, has launched the world’s first-ever Metaverse Fashion Week. During this digital fashion week, Decentraland will hold a series of runway shows, afterparties, and pop-up stores from March 24 to 27. 60+ global brands are displaying digital clothing on avatars strolling down virtual catwalks.

The world’s first Metaverse Fashion Week is completely free and open to the public. Users just have to log onto Decentraland and have an Ethereum Wallet to make any purchases. During the fashion show, viewers will be able to scan a QR code to see a rendering of an item before purchasing it with NFTs from their crypto wallet. The user’s personal avatar can then wear the acquired NFTs.

There is a widespread discussion in the industry that purchasing digital fashions can help minimise waste and overconsumption, a solution to the damaging effects of overproduction in the fashion business. Digital fashion can help firms dealing with pandemic-related manufacturing and supply chain challenges to build a new fan base.