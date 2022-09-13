Ethereum Merge's Bellatrix Upgrade is happening today!

The Ethereum (ETH) blockchain is all set for the Bellatrix upgrade which is set to take place approximately around 5 pm IST today; 6 September 2022. Once the Ethereum Epoch value is expected to reach 144,896 on the Proof of Stake chain; the Bellatrix upgrade will take its course.

One epoch is the time it takes to mine 30,000 blocks. The value of this has been estimated by the Ethereum Foundation in one of their blogs.

This next step in the ongoing Merge; i.e. Bellatrix upgrade; is essential for it to successfully take place. Currently, the Ethereum node is represented on two layers; the PoW layer and the Consensus layer or the C-layer. Both of these layers communicate via an Application Programming Interface (API) engine. Once the Proof of Stake layer is hit by the Bellatrix Upgrade, the validators will start producing the updated Beacon Blocks that will contain the code for merging the two layers. Once the process gets started and the required terminal total difficulty (TTD) is reached, it will mark the end of mining on the Ethereum, and start the process of ‘the Merge’.

The last step following the Bellatrix Upgrade is the Paris Upgrade. Once these two processes are completed; the Ethereum Blockchain will complete its transition from PoW to PoS.

