FTX Scam helped investors in understanding the value of decentralized exchanges

When the internet was developing rapidly there have been cases of scams and malicious thefts conducted on the traditional internet. Despite being a decentralized entity, LUNA’s collapse was primarily due to the firm not knowing how to steer their vehicle in the right direction. In 2014, the market cap of crypto grew to $ 3 trillion and this year the bear cycle caused the market to plummet at $ 50 billion post the Terra Luna collapse.To add fuel to the fire, Sam Bankman’s FTX scam has caused a stir of anxiety in the minds of investors and institutions alike. The recent collapse of FTX has brought the market cap of crypto to less than a trillion dollars.

FTX fiasco has been a catalyst in helping investors understand the importance of a decentralized exchange. While the market is facing a bearish trend there are a few platforms that are aggressively building better decentralized crypto solutions to help regain the investor's faith.The regulations applied on crypto assets will indirectly enable the hackers and fraudsters to find more difficult patterns to attack and steal virtual assets.