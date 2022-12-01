How is BNB price performing amid the FTX fiasco?

Binance’s BNB token has been at the center of all the action in the crypto market, especially in the last few days. But of late, after weeks of spat between the founders of two of the largest crypto exchanges, Binance and FTX – it has finally concluded with Binance’s CZ stating his intention to acquire one of its biggest competitor in the market – and then just a day later, reversing on that decision after checking out the exchange’s books.

After careful analysis of metrics like liquidations data and market cap dominance - Binance Smart Chain’s native crypto token has been performing much better than most of the other top altcoins and in fact, gaining ground amid the raging bear market and the FUD around the FTX crypto exchange collapse. Thus, in conclusion from all the observations made above we can conclude that BNB now remains as one of the top recovery candidates amongst the top cryptos by market cap.

