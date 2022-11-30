Top Crypto News Today: What is Bitcoin Whitepaper?

Back in 2008, when the world was busy gearing up for ‘Trick or Treats’, an anonymous person or a group of people named Satoshi Nakamoto introduced the Bitcoin Whitepaper for the first time to the world! Fast forwarding to the present day, October 31st, 2022, marks the 14th anniversary of the one detailed paper that paved the way for the crypto ecosystem as we know it today.



It took only 9 pages of information to change the world as we know it today!

It is widely believed that the Bitcoin whitepaper was created as the fallout of the 2007-2008 Wall St Crash. Just two months after the Lehman Crisis, on 1 November 2008, Satoshi Nakamoto wrote an email to a cryptography mailing list introducing the idea in a paper.

While Bitcoin was a whole new concept, its whitepaper also pointed out the gaps present in the economies of the world. Not only did it bring in an evolution of finance, but it also helped the world become more compatible with the digital world that we are so accustomed to.

CoinDCX News:

As a way of celebrating the most important day in the Crypto space, CoinDCX hosted numerous Local Chapters; where crypto enthusiasts from all states came together to discuss, explore, and engage in different conversations regarding crypto and blockchain.