Why major brands like Starbucks, Meta, Disney, Coca-Cola & more choose to build their Web3 Projects on Polygon Network

The ongoing crypto scenario, amidst the FTX collapse and others, a lot many Web3 projects has been taking place or are getting introduced to the world. Brands like Starbucks, Reddit, Meta, Nike, Disney, and Coca-Cola have either already built on Polygon; the Ethereum scaling network or have announced their plans to do so.

With so much happening in the crypto world, the Polygon network has shown that it is going strong and provenly, big brands have joined hands with the network to work on various Web3 projects! Some of the recent highlights of Polygon’s various projects include:

Meta tapped into Polygon to explore the NFT space via the social platform; Instagram. Users will soon be able to mint NFTs within the app. The upcoming “end-to-end toolkit” for NFTs will also be allowing the users to create and launch their own NFTs for sale through Instagram.

Starbucks is building an NFT-driven loyalty rewards program. The program, known as The Starbucks Odyssey program will not only give away NFT stamps to customers and employees but also sell limited edition NFTs!

Reddit using the Polygon network to introduce minting unique NFT avatars. The platform will be launching a new Collectibles Avatar marketplace leveraging non-fungible tokens and hosting them on the Ethereum scaling network.

Nike revealed plans to not only explore the minting of digital apparel as NFTs but also introduced an NFT collectibles partnership with Disney after Polygon announced about the network taking part in the entertainment giant’s accelerator program.