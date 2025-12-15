A kids motion gaming console has just outsold Microsoft's flagship Xbox Series X console

In a surprising turn for the video game industry, the family-focused Nex Playground console outsold Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S lineup during the crucial Black Friday sales week in the United States, according to data from industry tracking firm Circana. The unexpected success of the motion-controlled device signals a consumer shift towards more casual, affordable, and active gaming experiences.

The data for the week ending 29th November placed the Nex Playground third in hardware unit sales, a major upset for the gaming sector’s traditional 'Big Three' manufacturers. The PlayStation 5 dominated the charts, securing approximately 47% of all console sales, followed by the new Nintendo Switch 2, which took 24%. The Nex Playground claimed a solid 14%, pushing the combined sales of the Xbox Series S and X consoles below that figure.

The Rise of the 'Nex'

The Nex Playground, an affordable, cube-shaped console running on an Android-based OS, features a built-in motion-sensing camera. Similar in concept to the original Xbox Kinect, it allows players to use their bodies to control games, negating the need for traditional controllers.

Nex Playground motion gaming console

Retailing around the $250 mark (Approximately Rs 22,684), with deep discounts during the Black Friday period, the device targets parents seeking active, screen-time alternatives for their children. Its catalogue includes popular family titles such as Fruit Ninja and content featuring IPs like Bluey.

Industry analysis suggests this success was driven by multiple factors, including aggressive holiday pricing that placed the Playground firmly in the impulse-buy zone, and a genuine market appetite for active-play devices. In contrast, Microsoft did not offer comparable holiday discounts on its Xbox consoles.

This surge was not isolated to Black Friday; the Nex Playground had already shown momentum, even briefly outselling the PlayStation 5 in the week before the main sales event. Analysts suggest the console has found an "industry blind spot," tapping into a vast market that prioritises accessible, family-friendly fun over high-fidelity graphics. The long-term challenge for the startup remains maintaining this sales momentum beyond the gift-giving season.