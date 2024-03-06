CNG prices in Delhi-NCR: IGL slashes gas rate by Rs 2.5 to Rs 74.09/kg

Indraprastha Gas Limited has slashed the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 2.5 in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The rates will be applicable from 6.00 am on March 7, a report on TimesNow Navbharat said.

Earlier, the price was Rs 76.59 per kg. In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the price were reduced from Rs 81.20 per kg to Rs 78.70 per kg. In Gurugram, CNG will cost Rs 80.12 per kg from Rs 82.62 per kg.

On Tuesday, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) reduced the price of CNG to Rs 73.50/Kg from March 6, 2024, the company said.

"Due to the reduction in gas input cost MGL is pleased to announce a reduction in CNG price by Rs 2.5/Kg in and around Mumbai," the company said, adding that MGL’s CNG price now offers attractive savings of 53% compared to petrol and 22% compared to diesel at current price levels in Mumbai.

In December 2023, the CNG price was increased by Rs 1 per kg and was sold at Rs 76.59 per kg. The new rates of CNG have come into effect from 6 am on December 14. In 2023, the CNG prices have been increased four times.

In December, the revised CNG price in Noida was Rs 82.20 per kg, and Rs 81.20 per kg in Greater Noida. The new rate of CNG in Ghaziabad was Rs 81.20 per kg, and in Gurugram, the rate of CNG was Rs 83.62 per kg.

Before that, IGL hiked the CNG prices in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad by Re 1 per kg in November. In Delhi, the price of CNG was hiked to Rs 75.59 per kg. In Noida, the revised rate was Rs 81.20 per kg, and Greater Noida was 80.20 per kg. In Ghaziabad and Hapur, the revised CNG rate was Rs 80.20 per kg.