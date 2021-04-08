Crude oil futures fall 0.79% over low demand

Crude oil futures on Thursday fell 0.79 per cent to Rs 4,409 per barrel as participants reduced their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for April delivery eased by Rs 35, or 0.79 per cent, to Rs 4,409 per barrel with a business volume of 5,938 lots.

However, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.99 per cent lower at USD 59.18 per barrel, while Brent crude was quoting 0.90 per cent down at USD 62.59 per barrel in New York.

