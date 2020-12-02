India likely to resume oil imports from Iran, Venezuela under Biden presidency

India wants to diversify its oil imports, including the resumption of supplies from Iran and Venezuela, after Joseph Biden becomes president of the United States, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

"As a buyer I would like to have more buying places. I should have more destinations to go for purchasing (oil)," Pradhan said in response to a question about his expectations for the resumption of oil imports from Iran and Venezuela under a Biden presidency.

