Petrol and diesel price chart on July 11: Check current rates per litre in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on July 11: Like most days, oil marketing companies kept the petrol and diesel prices constant or at the same level on June 22, Tuesday. The public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs), including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), revise the prices on a daily basis at 6 am, which is in line with global crude oil prices.

At present, in Delhi, the price of petrol is Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is available for Rs 106.31 per litre, with diesel can be bought for Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is higher than Delhi and is available for Rs 106.31 per liter, diesel is priced at Rs 92.76 per liter. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per liter.

There are some minor changes in prices in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Goa, Manipur, Telangana, J&K, Karnataka and Kerala.

The prices of petrol and diesel increased by 57 paise and 56 paise, respectively, in Uttar Pradesh. Petrol has become costlier by 48 paise and diesel by 46 paise in Maharashtra. The prices were also revised upwards in Telangana, J&K, Karnataka and Kerala.

On the other hand, petrol and diesel prices fell by 46 paise and 43 paise, respectively, in West Bengal. Petrol has come down by 12 paise and diesel by 11 paise in Punjab. The prices of petrol and diesel have also fallen in Goa and Manipur.

OMCs did not significantly increase retail prices last year even after crude reached a peak of $140 per barrel in March 2022. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a major relief, reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel on May 21, 2022. Since then, the prices have seen minor ups and downs.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.99

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 96.20

Diesel: Rs 84.26

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 97.10

Diesel: Rs 89.72

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.56

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.65

Diesel: Rs 89.82

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

On Tuesday, oil prices edged higher recovering from some of the losses from the previous session, as traders focused on supply cuts by the world's biggest oil exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia and a weaker dollar.

Brent crude futures rose 23 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $77.92 a barrel by 0153 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 32 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $73.31, Reuters reported.

“Crude oil witnessed profit taking as prices slipped nearly 1.0 per cent in the international markets ahead of the US inflation data. However, weakness in the dollar index and OPEC+ output cuts supported prices at lower levels. The dollar index is showing weakness after the downbeat U.S. job data and supported commodity prices. OPEC+ also extended its output cuts for August month which further supported global oil prices. The US also said it will refill its strategic oil reserves, which could aid the crude oil prices. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $72.70–71.80 and resistance at $74.10–74.80 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 5,940-5,870, while resistance is at Rs 6,110–6,180,” said Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President, Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.