Petrol and diesel price chart on July 12: Check current rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on July 12: Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Wednesday, June 12, in major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. After the daily revision by public oil marketing companies, including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is available for Rs 106.31 per litre, with diesel following suit at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is unchanged at Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per litre, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per litre.

There were minor ups and downs in states like Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Telangana, Karnataka, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

In Himachal Pradesh, the petrol and diesel prices have decreased by 54 paise and 47 paise, respectively. Petrol has become cheaper by 61 paise and diesel by 62 paise in Gujarat.

The prices of petrol and diesel have gone down by 54 paise and 52 paise, respectively, in Maharashtra. There were minor tweaks in the prices of petrol and diesel in Jharkhand, Telangana, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

The petrol and diesel prices have gone up in West Bengal. The prices have gone up by 25 paise for petrol and diesel by 24 paise in West Bengal. Apart from this, fuel has also become costlier in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.99

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 96.20

Diesel: Rs 84.26

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 97.10

Diesel: Rs 89.72

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.56

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.65

Diesel: Rs 89.82

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

The oil prices have not seen any major revision since last one year. The last major revision in fuel rates was done on May 21, 2022, when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed the overall excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

Global crude oil prices

Oil prices were largely unchanged in early Asian trade on Wednesday as hopes for higher demand in the developing world and supply cuts by the world's biggest oil exporters offset fears of an economic downturn driving up US crude stockpiles.

Brent futures slipped 4 cents, to $79.36 a barrel by 0015 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 1 cent to settle at $74.82, Reuters reported.

WTI crude oil prices rallied 2.2 per cent on Tuesday, extending gains since the end of last week. The past 24 hours also marked the highest close since early May. The commodity is up about 6.2 per cent in July so far. If gains are maintained throughout this month, it would confirm the strongest 4-week period since October, which was when WTI gained 8.4 per cent.

