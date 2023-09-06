Petrol and diesel price chart on September 6: Check current rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on September 6: Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Wednesday, September 6, in major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. After the daily revision by oil marketing companies, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol demands a higher price of Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel following suit at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is sold for Rs 106.31 per liter, while diesel per litre is available for Rs 92.76 per liter. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per liter.

In Uttar Pradesh, a few cities saw some price correction on Wednesday. In Noida, petrol price has touched Rs 96.79 and diesel Rs 89.96 per litre. In Ghaziabad, diesel is available for Rs 96.58 per litre and diesel has become Rs 89.75 per litre. In Lucknow, petrol has hit Rs 96.57 and diesel Rs 89.76 per litre. In Patna, petrol has touched Rs 107.24 and diesel Rs 94.04 per litre.

Here’s a look at fuel prices in other cities:

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 88.95

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.66

Diesel: Rs 89.54

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.65

Diesel: Rs 89.80

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Petrol rates and diesel rates have been steady since last year. Following the daily revision of prices, a number of levies are added to the final price. These levies are Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. Therefore, the prices differ from state to state.

Last month, Oil Minister Hardeep Puri said India has successfully insulated itself from rising fuel prices and that the hike in prices of petrol and diesel in the country in the last two years has been marginal compared to several large economies and neighbouring nations.

Puri said the increase in petrol prices in India between June 2021 and June 2023 was 2.36 per cent, while the hike in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal during the period was 50.83 per cent, 30.11 per cent, 79.61 per cent and 42.39 per cent respectively.

Citing data of large economies, Puri said the rise in petrol prices during the period in the US was 30.15 per cent while the hike in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Canada was 22.67 per cent, 19.08 per cent, 14.68 per cent, 17 per cent, 10.93 per cent and 24.17 per cent respectively.

Puri said the hike in diesel prices in the US in that period was 29.31 per cent, while it was 19.47 per cent in France, 17.50 per cent in Germany, 14.57 per cent in Italy, 16.38 per cent in Spain and 21.20 per cent in Canada.

Crude oil prices

Oil prices ticked up in early Asian trade on Wednesday after rising over 1 per cent in the previous session, as markets worried about a supply shortage after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their voluntary supply cuts to the end of the year.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose by 14 cents to $90.18 a barrel at 0215 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) CLc1 futures gained 12 cents at $86.81 a barrel.

Investors had expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to extend voluntary cuts into October, but the three-month extension was unexpected.

"Extensions of OPEC+ supply cuts until the end of the year could fuel global supply shortages of crude oil which supported crude oil prices. A larger than expected decline in the U.S. crude oil inventories last week also supported global oil prices. However, strength in the dollar index is limiting gains of crude oil. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile this week amid volatility in the dollar index. Crude oil has support at $85.30–84.50 and resistance is at $86.90–87.60 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 7,140-7,050, while resistance is at Rs 7,290–7,360," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.