Petrol and diesel prices on December 12: Check current rates per litre in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities

Petrol and diesel prices on December 12: Oil marketing companies have kept the petrol and diesel prices constant or at the same level on December 12, Tuesday. State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have temporarily abandoned the daily price revision of petrol, diesel since last year. The current price revision is based on additional taxes, such VAT, levied by states.

India, which is the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, ships in over 80 per cent of its oil needs from overseas. The last country-wide revision was done on May 21, 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

For more than a year, the price of petrol in Delhi has been Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is available for Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel is being sold for Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol amounts to Rs 106.31 per liter, while diesel is priced at Rs 92.76 per liter. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per liter.

The prices of petrol and diesel were revised in West Bengal, Punjab, Maharashtra and Bihar. The prices of petrol and diesel were reduced in Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.



Revised Price chart here:

Revised price chart

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 90.05

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.84

Diesel: Rs 89.72

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.59

Diesel: Rs 89.96

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Citizens can check the fuel prices by following the given steps:

Customers using Indian Oil outlets can RSP and their city code to 9224992249 to know the current price.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) customers can get information by sending an SMS "RSP" with the city code to 9223112222.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) consumers can know the latest price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

Crude oil

Oil prices held steady on Tuesday ahead of key interest rate policy and inflation data announcements, and amid doubts that production cuts by OPEC+ next year would offset crude oversupply and weaker fuel demand growth.

Brent crude futures for February were flat at $76.03 a barrel as of 0103 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January delivery were up 3 cents at $71.35 a barrel.

Both the contracts settled marginally higher on Monday, with Brent up 19 cents at $76.03 a barrel and WTI up 9 cents at $71.32.