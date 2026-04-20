Rajasthan Pachpadra refinery: Who owns it, and why is it important for India?

A fire at the Pachpadra refinery in Rajasthan's Balotra district has drawn attention to one of the country's largest energy projects. The refinery was to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. However, a day before, fire broke out in the CDU (Crude Distillation Unit) section of the refinery. The Ministry of Petroleum has now said the Prime Minister's visit has been postponed following the incident.

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"Due to an unfortunate fire incident today in the vicinity of the Crude Distillation Unit at the HRRL refinery, the scheduled dedication of the refinery by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on 21.04.2026 has been postponed," it said, adding that the fire has been brought under control and there are no reports of casualties.

Why the Pachpadra refinery is significant

The Pachpadra refinery has been developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Government of Rajasthan under HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL).

Located in Balotra district, the project represents a major investment in India's refining and petrochemical capacity and is positioned as a key infrastructure asset in the region.

The refinery has a capacity of 9 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) and includes an integrated petrochemical complex with a capacity of 2.4 MMTPA.

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Built at an investment of more than ₹79,450 crore, the facility features a Nelson Complexity Index of 17.0 and petrochemical yields exceeding 26%, aligning with global efficiency benchmarks. It is designed as India's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex, combining refining and petrochemical production within a single site.

The project is expected to strengthen India's energy security and improve petrochemical self-sufficiency while supporting industrial growth. It is also planned to serve as an anchor for a petrochemical and plastic park in the region, which could drive downstream industries and generate employment opportunities.

The fire broke out in the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) section of the refinery on Monday. Authorities said an investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the incident and assess the damage. "A revised date for the dedication will be announced in due course," the petroleum ministry said.

