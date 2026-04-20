Sensex, Nifty outlook for tomorrow: Key levels to watch as indices consolidate

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled flattish on Monday and formed bearish candles with small real bodies. Analysts said momentum indicators have remained largely flat over the last four trading sessions, further reinforcing the view that the market is currently in a consolidation phase, with a lack of strong directional conviction.

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For the day, Sensex closed at 78,520.30, up 26.76 points or 0.03 per cent. Nifty settled the day at 24,364.85, up 11.30 points or 0.05 per cent.

Sensex outlook

From a technical perspective, the Sensex is currently consolidating near higher levels, indicating a pause in the ongoing uptrend, said Aakash Shah, Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking.

Shah said immediate support for the index is placed near 77,800–78,000, while resistance is seen around 79,000–79,200. A sustained move above resistance could trigger fresh upside, whereas a breakdown below support may lead to short-term weakness, he said.

"Overall, the market structure suggests a range-bound yet resilient setup, with a cautious undertone. The near-term outlook points toward continued consolidation with stock-specific action, unless the index decisively breaks out of the current range," Shah said.

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Nifty outlook

Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities the Nifty forming a Doji near recent highs indicates indecision and points to resistance at elevated levels.

On the daily chart, Nifty is trading around the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level near 24,250 and continues to hold above this zone on a closing basis, which keeps the short-term trend intact, he said.

"However, the index is now approaching the 50-day SMA near 24,400, which is acting as an immediate hurdle and aligns with the recent swing zone. The sequence of higher lows remains intact, but follow-through at higher levels is slowing.

The RSI is placed near 57, while the CCI remains elevated, suggesting that the index is trading in the upper range of its recent move. The DMI structure shows +DI holding above –DI, but the gap has narrowed, indicating reduced directional strength," Mehra said.

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India VIX is placed at 18.79 and has not cooled further, despite an earlier attempt toward the 17 levels. Nifty may enter a phase of consolidation within a wider range unless a decisive move above the resistance zone is confirmed, Mehra said.

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager - Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One said the index is currently approaching a critical confluence resistance zone in the 24,500–24,800 range, which aligns with the 89-day EMA and the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline.

"A sustained breakout above this band would be pivotal in confirming continuation of the prevailing uptrend over the coming sessions. In the interim, failure to decisively breach this zone may lead to a phase of consolidation at elevated levels. Nevertheless, the underlying bias remains constructive, supported by recent price action, indicating that declines are likely to attract buying interest and reinforce a buy-on-dips strategy," he said.