Petrol and diesel prices on December 26: Check current rates per litre in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities

Petrol and diesel prices on December 26: Like most days, oil marketing companies kept the petrol and diesel prices constant or at the same level on December 26, Tuesday. State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have temporarily abandoned the daily price revision of petrol, diesel since last year. The current price revision is based on additional taxes, such VAT, levied by states.

For more than a year, the price of petrol in Delhi has been Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is available for Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel is being sold for Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol amounts to Rs 106.31 per liter, while diesel is priced at Rs 92.76 per liter. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per liter.

The fuel prices were revised in a couple of states. In Rajasthan, the price of petrol was slashed by by 51 paise and diesel by 46 paise. In Gujarat, petrol and diesel have become cheaper by 78 paise. The fuel prices saw a downward revision in Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and Kerala.

Some states where the prices were increased were Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. In Himachal Pradesh, petrol has become costlier by 33 paise and diesel by 31 paise. Petrol and diesel have become costlier by 22 paise in Maharashtra.

India, which is the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, ships in over 80 per cent of its oil needs from overseas. The last country-wide revision was done on May 21, 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

Revised Price chart here:

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 90.05

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.84

Diesel: Rs 89.72

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.59

Diesel: Rs 89.96

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75



Citizens can check the fuel prices by following the given steps:

Customers using Indian Oil outlets can RSP and their city code to 9224992249 to know the current price.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) customers can get information by sending an SMS "RSP" with the city code to 9223112222.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) consumers can know the latest price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

Crude Oil

Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as investors focused on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and optimism the US Federal Reserve would soon start cutting interest rates, lifting global economic growth and fuel demand.

Brent crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $79.13 a barrel by 0115 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $73.59 a barrel, up 3 cents.

"Crude oil exhibited notable volatility, marking its second consecutive week of gains in the international markets. Although there was some profit-taking observed on Friday, the commodity closed the week with a net gain. The prevailing tensions in the Red Sea counteracted the impact of Angola's departure from the OPEC nations. Additionally, last week's release of U.S. economic data surpassed expectations, providing further support to oil prices. The weakening dollar index and US bond yields also contributed to the favourable conditions for oil prices. Support levels for crude oil are identified at $73.10–72.30, with resistance levels at $74.50-75.10 for the current session. In terms of INR, crude oil finds support at Rs 6,070-5,960, while encountering resistance at Rs 6,240-6,320," said Rahul Kalantri, VP, Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.