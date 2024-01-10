Petrol and diesel prices on January 10: Check current rates per litre in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities

Petrol and diesel prices on January 10: Like most days, the petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on December 12, Tuesday. State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have temporarily halted the daily price revision of petrol and diesel since last year. The current price revision is determined by additional taxes, such as VAT, imposed by the states.

India, the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, relies on imports for over 80% of its oil requirements. The most recent nationwide revision occurred on May 21, 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

For more than a year, the price of petrol in Delhi has been Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is available for Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel is being sold for Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol amounts to Rs 106.31 per liter, while diesel is priced at Rs 92.76 per liter. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per liter.

On Wednesday, the fuel prices were increased in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and West Bengal. The prices were slashed in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Kerala, Goa, and Assam.

Petrol and diesel prices in Gujarat have increased by 78 paise. In Chhattisgarh, petrol has increased by 60 paise and diesel by 59 paise. The prices of petrol and diesel have also risen in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and West Bengal. However, in Maharashtra, petrol has become cheaper by 34 paise and diesel by 33 paise. Jharkhand has experienced a decrease in petrol and diesel prices by 28 paise. On the other hand, Kerala, Goa, and Assam have seen a decline in petrol and diesel prices.



Revised Price chart here:



Citizens can check the fuel prices by following the given steps:

Customers using Indian Oil outlets can RSP and their city code to 9224992249 to know the current price.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) customers can get information by sending an SMS "RSP" with the city code to 9223112222.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) consumers can know the latest price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.



Crude oil



Oil prices increased slightly on Wednesday, continuing the rally from the previous day. This was driven by industry data indicating a larger-than-anticipated decline in US crude stocks last week. However, gains were limited by a higher-than-expected build in products inventories. Brent crude futures rose by 29 cents, or 0.4 percent, reaching $77.88 per barrel at 0138 GMT. Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed by 29 cents, or 0.4 percent, reaching $72.53 per barrel.

“Crude oil prices surged amidst escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a production halt in Libya, sustaining upward pressure. The shutdown of Libya's Sharara oilfield, triggered by political protests, resulted in a daily output loss of around 300,000 barrels. Additionally, US crude inventories posted a substantial decline of 5.215 million barrels, surpassing market projections for a 1.2 million barrel drop. Looking ahead, investor focus shifts to Thursday's US consumer and producer inflation reports, anticipating a deceleration in price rises for December. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session, with support at $71.80–71.10 and resistance at $73.20-74.00. In INR, crude oil has support at Rs5,940-5,870, while resistance stands at Rs 6,110-6,190,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.