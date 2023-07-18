Petrol and diesel prices on July 18: Check current rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other major cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on July 18: Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Thursday, July 13, in major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. After the daily revision by oil marketing companies, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is available for Rs 106.31 per liter, while diesel’s price at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel can be bought for Rs 92.76 per liter. In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be purchased Rs 94.24 per litre.

There were minor tweaks in states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan. In Noida, petrol price dropped by 35 paise and now is available for Rs 96.65 a litre, while diesel price went down by 32 paise to Rs 89.82 a litre.

In Lucknow, petrol has become costlier by 10 paise and is being sold at Rs 96.57 a litre. Diesel has also become costlier by 10 paise to Rs 89.76 a liter here. In Patna, petrol price went up by 35 paise to Rs 107.59 a liter and diesel has gone up by 32 paise to Rs 94.36 a litre.

The public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs), including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), revise the prices on a daily basis at 6 am, which is in line with global crude oil prices.

Here’s the update price list for different states.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.99

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 96.20

Diesel: Rs 84.26

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.99

Diesel: Rs 89.86

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.56

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.65

Diesel: Rs 89.82

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75



On Tuesday, oil prices edged higher in early trade after sinking in the previous session on weaker-than-expected Chinese economic growth, as investors eyed a possible tightening of US crude supplies. Brent crude gained 11 cents to $78.61 a barrel by 0017 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 15 cents to $74.30 a barrel, Reuters reported. Both contracts fell more than 1.5 per cent on Monday.

Investors awaited industry data later on Tuesday that was expected to show US crude oil stockpiles and product inventories likely fell last week.

India is the world’s third-largest consumer of crude oil and depends on imports to meet over 85 per cent of its requirement.

